Johnson Controls Reports Fiscal Q4 & Full Year Results, Demonstrating Continued Strong Execution In A Challenging Environment

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) today reported fiscal fourth quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.60. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.76, down 3% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of nearly $6.0 billion decreased 5% compared to the prior year and declined 6% organically, reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $441 million, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $583 million and EBIT margin was 9.8%. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $563 million, adjusted EBIT was $770 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 12.9%, in line with prior year results despite the revenue decline.

"Looking back on what was an extraordinary year, I am incredibly proud of how our teams responded in a time of a global pandemic and the progress that we made as an organization. We remained focused on executing on our priorities to support our customers with the most innovative products and solutions, including our OpenBlue digital platform, contributing to a more sustainable world while maintaining the health and safety of our employees and their families, our customers and partners," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "In the fourth quarter, we performed very well across all of our end markets delivering revenue and EBIT above our prior guidance, with best in class decrementals. This is a result of continued strong execution on our cost-out initiatives, while maintaining strong reinvestment into our growth platforms."

Oliver continued, "from a strategic perspective, we executed on the initiatives we set out to accomplish at the beginning of the year, all of which enhance the long-term competitiveness of our business. I remain confident that Johnson Controls is well positioned to capitalize on the strong secular trends in buildings and infrastructure, providing innovative solutions enhancing air purification and health & safety, while delivering on our customers sustainability goals with industry leading energy management."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year of 2019.

Organic sales growth, organic EBITA growth, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes.



Fiscal Q4



Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted



GAAP Adjusted

2019 2020 2019 2020



2019 2020 2019 2020 Sales $6,274 $5,954 $6,274 $5,954



$23,968 $22,317 $23,968 $22,317 Segment EBITA 962 869 990 926



3,041 2,948 3,243 3,020 EBIT 75 583 812 770



1,406 1,134 2,490 2,365 Net income from continuing operations 612 441 615 563



1,100 631 1,710 1,688





















Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.77 $0.60 $0.78 $0.76



$1.26 $0.84 $1.96 $2.24

SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2019 2020 2019 2020

2019 2020 2019 2020 Sales $2,401 $2,243 $2,401 $2,243

$9,031 $8,605 $9,031 $8,605 Segment EBITA 346 341 357 345

1,153 1,157 1,179 1,168 Segment EBITA Margin % 14.4% 15.2% 14.9% 15.4%

12.8% 13.4% 13.1% 13.6%

Sales in the quarter of $2.2 billion, decreased 7% versus the prior year. Organic sales were down 6% versus the prior year, driven by a decline in project installations and, to a much lesser extent, service. Growth in Performance Solutions was more than offset by a decline in Fire & Security and HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 9% year-over-year driven by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.9 billion was consistent with the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $345 million, down 3% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 15.4% expanded 50 basis points versus the prior year driven by significant cost mitigation actions and restructuring benefits, which more than offset the volume decline and negative mix.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2019 2020 2019 2020

2019 2020 2019 2020 Sales $948 $906 $948 $906

$3,655 $3,440 $3,655 $3,440 Segment EBITA 110 101 111 103

368 338 372 340 Segment EBITA Margin % 11.6% 11.1% 11.7% 11.4%

10.1% 9.8% 10.2% 9.9%

Sales in the quarter of $906 million decreased 4% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 7% versus the prior year driven by a decline in project installations and, to a much lesser extent, service. Volume declined across all regions and platforms.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 7% year-over-year driven by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.6 billion increased 1% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $103 million, down 7% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.4% declined 30 basis points over the prior year, including a 20 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, the underlying margin declined 10 basis points as the impact of the volume decline more than offset positive mix and mitigating cost actions.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2019 2020 2019 2020

2019 2020 2019 2020 Sales $726 $661 $726 $661

$2,658 $2,403 $2,658 $2,403 Segment EBITA 101 90 103 97

341 319 343 326 Segment EBITA Margin % 13.9% 13.6% 14.2% 14.7%

12.8% 13.3% 12.9% 13.6%

Sales in the quarter of $661 million decreased 9% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 10% versus the prior year primarily driven by a decline in project installations and, to a much lesser extent, service. Although China continues to rebound, declines continue in certain other parts of the region.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 2% year-over-year driven by significantly improved demand in China. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.7 billion increased 10% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $97 million, down 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.7% expanded 50 basis points over the prior, including a 20 basis point benefit from foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, the underlying margin improved 30 basis points as favorable mix and the benefit of mitigating cost actions more than offset the volume decline.

Global Products



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2019 2020 2019 2020

2019 2020 2019 2020 Sales $2,199 $2,144 $2,199 $2,144

$8,624 $7,869 $8,624 $7,869 Segment EBITA 405 337 419 381

1,179 1,134 1,349 1,186 Segment EBITA Margin % 18.4% 15.7% 19.1% 17.8%

13.7% 14.4% 15.6% 15.1%

Sales in the quarter of $2.1 billion decreased 3% versus the prior year. Organic sales also declined 3% versus the prior year with a low-single digit decline in both Building Management Systems and HVAC & Refrigeration Equipment and a high-single digit decline in Specialty Products.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $381 million, down 9% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 17.8% declined 130 basis points versus the prior year as positive price/cost and the benefit of mitigating cost actions was more than offset by the volume decline and related absorption as well as negative mix.

Corporate



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2019 2020 2019 2020

2019 2020 2019 2020 Corporate Expense ($172) ($68) ($89) ($58)

($405) ($371) ($376) ($269)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $58 million in the quarter, a decrease of 35% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by mitigating cost actions, continued productivity savings and cost synergies, and cost reduction actions related to the Power Solutions sale.

OTHER ITEMS

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.0 billion and capital expenditures were $0.1 billion , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.9 billion . Adjusted free cash flow was $1.0 billion , which excludes net cash outflows of $0.2 billion primarily related to restructuring and integration payments.

and capital expenditures were , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of . Adjusted free cash flow was , which excludes net cash outflows of primarily related to restructuring and integration payments. For the full year, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $2.5 billion and capital expenditures were $0.4 billion , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of $2.0 billion . Adjusted free cash flow was $1.9 billion , which excludes net cash inflows of $0.1 billion primarily related to a non-recurring tax refund, partially offset by restructuring and integration payments.

and capital expenditures were , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of . Adjusted free cash flow was , which excludes net cash inflows of primarily related to a non-recurring tax refund, partially offset by restructuring and integration payments. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 19 million shares for approximately $750 million . For the full year, the Company repurchased 55 million shares for $2.2 billion .

. For the full year, the Company repurchased 55 million shares for . During the quarter, the Company repaid $2.2 billion of European debt, bank loans and other current maturities, including a €750M Euro note originally due December 2020 , and refinanced approximately $1.8 billion . As part of the refinancing, the Company issued two €500M European bonds (7 and 12-year maturities). The Company also issued a $625 million 10-year bond in its inaugural green bond offering.

of European debt, bank loans and other current maturities, including a €750M Euro note originally due , and refinanced approximately . As part of the refinancing, the Company issued two €500M European bonds (7 and 12-year maturities). The Company also issued a 10-year bond in its inaugural green bond offering. During the quarter, the Company recorded net pre-tax mark-to-market losses of $120 million related primarily to year-end pension adjustments as a result of lower interest rates.

related primarily to year-end pension adjustments as a result of lower interest rates. During the quarter, the Company recorded pre-tax integration costs of $28 million and an acquisition related compensation charge of $39 million .

and an acquisition related compensation charge of . During the quarter, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $26 million related to net tax audit reserve adjustments.

FY21 FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE

The Company announced fiscal 2021 first quarter guidance:

Organic revenue decline in the range of 5 to 7%

Adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 20 to 40 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $0.39 to $0.41

About Johnson Controls:

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, transaction costs, integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, tax indemnification reserve release, environmental reserve, loss on extinguishment of debt, Power Solutions gain on sale (net of transaction and other costs), the impact of ceasing the depreciation / amortization expense for Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale, acquisition related compensation charges and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted organic segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted corporate expense, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items such as transaction costs, integration costs, environmental reserve and acquisition related compensation charges because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its business units. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of thee non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended September 30,



2020



2019











Net sales $ 5,954



$ 6,274 Cost of sales 3,979



4,294

Gross profit 1,975



1,980











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,453)



(1,960) Restructuring and impairment costs -



- Net financing charges (62)



(48) Equity income 61



55











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 521



27











Income tax provision (benefit) 31



(627)











Income from continuing operations 490



654











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



-











Net income 490



654











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 49



42











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 441



$ 612











Income from continuing operations $ 441



$ 612 Income from discontinued operations -



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 441



$ 612











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.60



$ 0.77 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



- Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60



$ 0.77











Diluted weighted average shares 738.1



791.7 Shares outstanding at period end 726.2



777.6

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2020



2019











Net sales $ 22,317



$ 23,968 Cost of sales 14,906



16,275

Gross profit 7,411



7,693











Selling, general and administrative expenses (5,665)



(6,244) Restructuring and impairment costs (783)



(235) Net financing charges (231)



(350) Equity income 171



192











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 903



1,056











Income tax provision (benefit) 108



(233)











Income from continuing operations 795



1,289











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



4,598











Net income 795



5,887











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 164



189











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



24























Net income attributable to JCI $ 631



$ 5,674











Income from continuing operations $ 631



$ 1,100 Income from discontinued operations -



4,574











Net income attributable to JCI $ 631



$ 5,674











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.84



$ 1.26 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



5.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84



$ 6.49











Diluted weighted average shares 753.6



874.3 Shares outstanding at period end 726.2



777.6

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)





























September 30,

September 30,





2020

2019

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,951

$ 2,805

Accounts receivable - net 5,294

5,770

Inventories 1,773

1,814

Assets held for sale -

98

Other current assets 1,035

1,906



Current assets 10,053

12,393













Property, plant and equipment - net 3,059

3,348

Goodwill

17,932

18,178

Other intangible assets - net 5,356

5,632

Investments in partially-owned affiliates 914

853

Noncurrent assets held for sale 147

60

Other noncurrent assets 3,354

1,823



Total assets $ 40,815

$ 42,287













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 293

$ 511

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,958

4,535

Liabilities held for sale -

44

Other current liabilities 3,997

3,980



Current liabilities 8,248

9,070













Long-term debt 7,526

6,708

Other noncurrent liabilities 6,508

5,680

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 17,447

19,766

Noncontrolling interests 1,086

1,063



Total liabilities and equity $ 40,815

$ 42,287

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended September 30,











2020



2019 Operating Activities







Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 441



$ 612 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 49



42



















Net income from continuing operations 490



654



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by

operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 206



200



Pension and postretirement benefit expense 76



600



Pension and postretirement contributions (18)



(2)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (45)



(40)



Deferred income taxes (389)



230



Other - net (39)



16



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable 106



182







Inventories 250



217







Other assets 68



(37)







Restructuring reserves (87)



(37)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14



92







Accrued income taxes 348



(1,043)









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 980



1,032



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (96)



(185) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (18)



(9) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 135



- Other - net 30



24









Cash provided (used) by investing activities from continuing operations 51



(170)



















Financing Activities







Decrease in short and long-term debt - net (422)



(10) Stock repurchases (737)



(861) Payment of cash dividends (194)



(208) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (47)



- Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 33



60 Cash paid to acquire a noncontrolling interest (132)



- Employee equity-based compensation withholding (1)



(5) Other - net (8)



5









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (1,508)



(1,019)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (5)



(658) Net cash provided by investing activities -



31 Net cash provided by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations (5)



(627)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 87



(96) Changes in cash held for sale -



- Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (395)



$ (880)

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Twelve Months Ended September 30,











2020



2019 Operating Activities







Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 631



$ 1,100 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 164



189



















Net income from continuing operations 795



1,289



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by

operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 822



825



Pension and postretirement benefit expense 118



515



Pension and postretirement contributions (61)



(53)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (36)



(34)



Deferred income taxes (537)



612



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 582



235



Other - net (16)



124



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable 534



(312)







Inventories 45



(72)







Other assets (52)



(99)







Restructuring reserves (29)



(121)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (717)



56







Accrued income taxes 1,031



(1,222)









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 2,479



1,743



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (443)



(586) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (77)



(25) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 135



12 Other - net 127



66









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (258)



(533)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net 385



(3,629) Stock repurchases (2,204)



(5,983) Payment of cash dividends (790)



(920) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 75



171 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (114)



(132) Cash paid to acquire a noncontrolling interest (132)



- Employee equity-based compensation withholding (34)



(31) Other - net (10)



5









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (2,824)



(10,519)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (260)



(541) Net cash provided by investing activities -



12,611 Net cash used by financing activities (113)



(35)









Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations (373)



12,035



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 115



(120) Changes in cash held for sale -



15 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (861)



$ 2,621

FOOTNOTES 1. Financial Summary

































































































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.





































































(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30,



































2020

2019

2020

2019



































Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP





























Net sales































































Building Solutions North America



$ 2,243

$ 2,243

$ 2,401

$ 2,401

$ 8,605

$ 8,605

$ 9,031

$ 9,031





























Building Solutions EMEA/LA



906

906

948

948

3,440

3,440

3,655

3,655





























Building Solutions Asia Pacific



661

661

726

726

2,403

2,403

2,658

2,658





























Global Products



2,144

2,144

2,199

2,199

7,869

7,869

8,624

8,624





























Net sales



$ 5,954

$ 5,954

$ 6,274

$ 6,274

$ 22,317

$ 22,317

$ 23,968

$ 23,968































































































Segment EBITA (1)































































Building Solutions North America



$ 341

$ 345

$ 346

$ 357

$ 1,157

$ 1,168

$ 1,153

$ 1,179





























Building Solutions EMEA/LA



101

103

110

111

338

340

368

372





























Building Solutions Asia Pacific



90

97

101

103

319

326

341

343





























Global Products



337

381

405

419

1,134

1,186

1,179

1,349





























Segment EBITA



869

926

962

990

2,948

3,020

3,041

3,243





























Corporate expenses (2)



(68)

(58)

(172)

(89)

(371)

(269)

(405)

(376)





























Amortization of intangible assets



(98)

(98)

(89)

(89)

(386)

(386)

(377)

(377)





























Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)



(120)

-

(626)

-

(274)

-

(618)

-





























Restructuring and impairment costs (4)



-

-

-

-

(783)

-

(235)

-





























EBIT (5)



583

770

75

812

1,134

2,365

1,406

2,490





























EBIT margin



9.8%

12.9%

1.2%

12.9%

5.1%

10.6%

5.9%

10.4%





























Net financing charges (6)



(62)

(62)

(48)

(48)

(231)

(231)

(350)

(290)





























Income from continuing operations before income taxes

521

708

27

764

903

2,134

1,056

2,200





























Income tax benefit (provision) (7)



(31)

(96)

627

(103)

(108)

(288)

233

(297)





























Income from continuing operations



490

612

654

661

795

1,846

1,289

1,903





























Income from continuing operations attributable to































































noncontrolling interests



(49)

(49)

(42)

(46)

(164)

(158)

(189)

(193)





























Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI

$ 441

$ 563

$ 612

$ 615

$ 631

$ 1,688

$ 1,100

$ 1,710































































































(1) The Company's press release and earnings presentation contains financial information regarding segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



































































A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc



















2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

























Segment EBITA as reported $ 341

$ 346

$ 101

$ 110

$ 90

$ 101

$ 337

$ 405

$ 869

$ 962

























Segment EBITA margin as reported 15.2%

14.4%

11.1%

11.6%

13.6%

13.9%

15.7%

18.4%

14.6%

15.3%



























































































Adjusting items:































































Integration costs 4

11

2

1

7

2

5

14

18

28

























Acquisition related compensation charge -

-

-

-

-

-

39

-

39

-



























































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 345

$ 357

$ 103

$ 111

$ 97

$ 103

$ 381

$ 419

$ 926

$ 990

























Adjusted segment EBITA margin 15.4%

14.9%

11.4%

11.7%

14.7%

14.2%

17.8%

19.1%

15.6%

15.8%



























































































The following is the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc



























2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

























Segment EBITA as reported $ 1,157

$ 1,153

$ 338

$ 368

$ 319

$ 341

$ 1,134

$ 1,179

$ 2,948

$ 3,041

























Segment EBITA margin as reported 13.4%

12.8%

9.8%

10.1%

13.3%

12.8%

14.4%

13.7%

13.2%

12.7%



























































































Adjusting items:































































Integration costs 11

26

2

4

7

2

13

30

33

62

























Acquisition related compensation charge -

-

-

-

-

-

39

-

39

-

























Environmental reserve (8) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

140

-

140



























































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 1,168

$ 1,179

$ 340

$ 372

$ 326

$ 343

$ 1,186

$ 1,349

$ 3,020

$ 3,243

























Adjusted segment EBITA margin 13.6%

13.1%

9.9%

10.2%

13.6%

12.9%

15.1%

15.6%

13.5%

13.5%



























































































(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 excludes $10 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 excludes $102 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes $79 million of integration costs and $4 million of transaction costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 excludes $244 million of integration costs and $11 million of transaction costs, partially offset by $226 million of income as a result of a tax indemnification reserve release.





(3) The three months ended September 30, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $120 million. The twelve months ended September 30, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $274 million. The three months ended September 30, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $626 million. The twelve months ended September 30, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $618 million.



































































(4) Restructuring and impairment costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 of $783 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 are related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures, asset impairments, and indefinite-lived intangible asset and goodwill impairments primarily related to the Company's retail business. Restructuring and impairment costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 of $235 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 result from the impairment of a Global Products business classified as held for sale.



































































(5) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income (loss) from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income (loss) from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.



































































(6) Adjusted net financing charges for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 exclude a loss on debt extinguishment of $60 million.



































































(7) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended September 30, 2020 excludes tax benefits from net mark-to-market adjustments of $27 million, valuation allowance adjustments of $26 million, an acquisition related compensation charge of $9 million and integration costs of $3 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 excludes tax benefits from net mark-to-market adjustments of $65 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $48 million, tax audit reserve adjustments of $44 million, valuation allowance adjustments of $26 million, integration costs of $18 million and an acquisition related compensation charge of $9 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes tax benefits primarily related to tax audit reserve adjustments of $586 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $132 million and integration costs of $12 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 excludes tax benefits primarily related to tax audit reserve adjustments of $586 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $130 million, restructuring and impairment charges of $53 million, integration costs of $34 million, an environmental reserve of $28 million and transaction costs of $1 million, partially offset by tax provisions primarily related to new U.S. tax regulations of $226 million and valuation allowance adjustments of $76 million as a result of changes in U.S tax law.



































































(8) An environmental charge for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 of $140 million is excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The $140 million is related to remediation efforts to be undertaken to address contamination at our facilities in Marinette, Wisconsin. A substantial portion of the reserve relates to the remediation of fire-fighting foams containing PFAS compounds at or near our Fire Technology Center in Marinette.































































2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

































































































































The Company's press release and earnings presentation contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, an acquisition related compensation charge, tax indemnification reserve release, environmental reserve, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of Power Solutions business, net of transaction and other costs, impact of ceasing the depreciation and amortization expense for the Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



































































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):

































































































Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations



































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



































September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



































2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019



































































































Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 0.60

$ 0.77

$ 0.60

$ 0.77

$ 0.84

$ 6.49

$ 0.84

$ 1.26



































































































Adjusting items:































































Transaction costs -

0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

































Integration costs 0.04

0.14

0.04

0.14

0.18

0.35

0.18

0.35

































Related tax impact -

(0.02)

-

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.02)

(0.04)

































Acquisition related compensation charge 0.05

-

0.05

-

0.05

-

0.05

-

































Related tax impact (0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

































Net mark-to-market adjustments 0.16

0.79

0.16

0.79

0.36

0.71

0.36

0.71

































Related tax impact (0.04)

(0.17)

(0.04)

(0.17)

(0.09)

(0.15)

(0.09)

(0.15)

































Restructuring and impairment costs -

-

-

-

1.04

0.27

1.04

0.27

































Related tax impact -

-

-

-

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

































NCI impact of restructuring and impairment -

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

































Tax indemnification reserve release -

-

-

-

-

(0.26)

-

(0.26)

































Environmental reserve -

-

-

-

-

0.16

-

0.16

































Related tax impact -

-

-

-

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

































Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

-

0.07

-

0.07

































Power Solutions gain on sale, net of































































transaction and other costs -

-

-

-

-

(5.95)

-

-

































Related tax impact -

-

-

-

-

1.43

-

-

































Cease of Power Solutions































































depreciation / amortization expense -

-

-

-

-

(0.13)

-

-

































Related tax impact -

-

-

-

-

0.03

-

-

































Discrete tax items (0.04)

(0.74)

(0.04)

(0.74)

(0.05)

(0.24)

(0.05)

(0.32)

































NCI impact of discrete tax items -

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

-



































































































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.76

$ 0.78

$ 0.76

$ 0.78

$ 2.24

$ 2.65

$ 2.24

$ 1.96



































































































* May not sum due to rounding

































































































































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):









































































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



















































September 30,

September 30,



















































2020

2019

2020

2019

















































Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc































































Basic weighted average shares outstanding 735.2

786.7

751.0

870.2

















































Effect of dilutive securities:































































Stock options, unvested restricted stock































































and unvested performance share awards 2.9

5.0

2.6

4.1

















































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 738.1

791.7

753.6

874.3



















































































































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted EPS, organic revenue decline, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2021 first quarter guidance for organic revenue decline also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's first quarter and full year 2021 GAAP financial results.

































































3. Organic Growth Reconciliation

































































































































The components of the changes in net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus the three months ended September 30, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 2,401

$ -

-

$ 2,401

$ -

-

$ (2)

-

$ (156)

-6%

$ 2,243

-7%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

10

1%

958

11

1%

6

1%

(69)

-7%

906

-4%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 726

-

-

726

2

-

8

1%

(75)

-10%

661

-9%









Total field 4,075

10

-

4,085

13

-

12

-

(300)

-7%

3,810

-7%









Global Products 2,199

(9)

-

2,190

2

-

15

1%

(63)

-3%

2,144

-3%









Total net sales $ 6,274

$ 1

-

$ 6,275

$ 15

-

$ 27

-

$ (363)

-6%

$ 5,954

-5%











































































The components of the changes in net sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 versus the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Net Sales for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 9,031

$ (2)

-

$ 9,029

$ -

-

$ (12)

-

$ (412)

-5%

$ 8,605

-5%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 3,655

(7)

-

3,648

38

1%

(96)

-3%

(150)

-4%

3,440

-6%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 2,658

-

-

2,658

8

-

(31)

-1%

(232)

-9%

2,403

-10%









Total field 15,344

(9)

-

15,335

46

-

(139)

-1%

(794)

-5%

14,448

-6%









Global Products 8,624

(30)

-

8,594

7

-

(11)

-

(721)

-8%

7,869

-9%









Total net sales $ 23,968

$ (39)

-

$ 23,929

$ 53

-

$ (150)

-1%

$ (1,515)

-6%

$22,317

-7%











































































The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus the three months ended September 30, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for

the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 357

$ -

-

$ 357

$ -

-

$ -

-

$ (12)

-3%

$ 345

-3%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 111

1

1%

112

2

2%

(1)

-1%

(10)

-9%

103

-7%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 103

-

-

103

-

-

2

2%

(8)

-8%

97

-6%









Total field 571

1

-

572

2

-

1

-

(30)

-5%

545

-5%









Global Products 419

(1)

-

418

-

-

2

-

(39)

-9%

381

-9%









Total adjusted segment EBITA 990

-

-

990

$ 2

-

$ 3

-

$ (69)

-7%

926

-6%











































































Corporate expenses (89)

-





(89)

























(58)

35%









Amortization of intangible assets (89)

-





(89)

























(98)

-10%









Total adjusted EBIT $ 812

$ -





$ 812

























$ 770

-5%











































































The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 versus the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for

the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 1,179

$ -

-

$ 1,179

$ -

-

$ (1)

-

$ (10)

-1%

$ 1,168

-1%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 372

-

-

372

7

2%

(17)

-5%

(22)

-6%

340

-9%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 343

-

-

343

1

-

-

-

(18)

-5%

326

-5%









Total field 1,894

-

-

1,894

8

-

(18)

-1%

(50)

-3%

1,834

-3%









Global Products 1,349

(2)

-

1,347

(2)

-

(5)

-

(154)

-11%

1,186

-12%









Total adjusted segment EBITA 3,243

(2)

-

3,241

$ 6

-

$ (23)

-1%

$ (204)

-6%

3,020

-7%











































































Corporate expenses (376)

-





(376)

























(269)

28%









Amortization of intangible assets (377)

-





(377)

























(386)

-2%









Total adjusted EBIT $ 2,490

$ (2)





$ 2,488

























$ 2,365

-5%







































































4. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes special items, as included in the table below, because these cash flows are not considered to be directly related to its underlying businesses. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash.



































































The following is the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):



































































(in billions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019

































Cash provided by operating activities from continuing

operations $ 1.0

$ 1.0

$ 2.5

$ 1.7

































Capital expenditures (0.1)

(0.2)

(0.4)

(0.6)

































Reported free cash flow * 0.9

0.8

2.0

1.2



















































































Adjusting items:































































Transaction/integration costs 0.1

0.1

0.2

0.3

































Restructuring payments 0.1

-

0.2

0.1

































Nonrecurring tax payments (refunds) -

0.1

(0.6)

0.1

































Total adjusting items * 0.2

0.2

(0.1)

0.5

































Adjusted free cash flow * $ 1.0

$ 1.0

$ 1.9

$ 1.7



































































































Adjusted net income from continuing operations































































attributable to JCI $ 0.6

$ 0.6

$ 1.7

$ 1.7

































Adjusted free cash flow conversion



167%





167%





115%





99%



































































































* May not sum due to rounding































































































































5. Net Debt to EBITDA





































































































































The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):







































































(in millions) September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019











































Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 293

$ 2,423

$ 511











































Long-term debt 7,526

5,671

6,708











































Total debt 7,819

8,094

7,219











































Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,951

2,342

2,805











































Total net debt $ 5,868

$ 5,752

$ 4,414















































































































Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,187

$ 3,223

$ 3,315















































































































Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.8x

1.8x

1.3x















































































































The following is the last twelve months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):





































































(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2020

Last Twelve Months

Ended

June 30, 2020

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2019











































Income from continuing operations $ 795

$ 959

$ 1,289











































Income tax (benefit) provision 108

(550)

(233)











































Net financing charges 231

217

350











































EBIT 1,134

626

1,406











































Adjusting items:





















































Transaction costs -

4

11











































Integration costs 135

214

306











































Net mark-to-market adjustments 274

780

618











































Restructuring and impairment costs 783

783

235











































Acquisition related compensation charge



39





-





-











































Tax indemnification reserve release -

-

(226)











































Environmental reserve -

-

140











































Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,365

2,407

2,490











































Depreciation and amortization 822

816

825











































Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,187

$ 3,223

$ 3,315















































































































(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



































































6. Income Taxes





































































































































The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, environmental reserve, tax indemnification reserve release, restructuring and impairment costs, acquisition related compensation charge, loss on extinguishment of debt and discrete tax items for the three and twelve months ending September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 is approximately 13.5%.





































































7. Restructuring and Impairment Costs





































































































































The twelve months ended September 30, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $783 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures, asset impairments, and indefinite-lived intangible asset and goodwill impairments primarily related to the Company's retail business. The twelve months ended September 30, 2019 include restructuring and impairment costs of $235 million related to the impairment of a Global Products business classified as held for sale.





































































8. Leases

































































On October 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," which requires recognition of operating leases as a lease asset and liabilities on the balance sheet. The adoption of the new guidance resulted in recognition of a right-of-use asset and related lease liabilities of $1.1 billion.



