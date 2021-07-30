Johnson Controls reports solid third quarter results and raises full year guidance

"We delivered another strong quarter of growth, profitability and cash flow in the quarter," said George Oliver, CEO Tweet this

"We delivered another strong quarter of growth, profitability and cash flow in the third quarter," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "We remain committed to executing both on our core operating fundamentals and on the strategic actions underway to accelerate growth, deliver on sustainability, expand our digital and service offerings, and strengthen future profitability. Additionally, we welcomed the Silent-Aire family into Johnson Controls, increasing our focus on the very attractive data center vertical," Oliver said.

"Overall demand patterns continue to improve, including our longer cycle project installations, and most of our businesses are back to operating at or near pre-pandemic levels. We continue to proactively manage short-term challenges related to global supply chain disruptions, inflation and regional COVID resurgences and our team has remained laser focused on meeting our customer needs. Looking ahead, we are confident that the strength in orders, resilient backlog, and actions we've taken over the last year position us well to deliver on our commitments," Oliver added.

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the third fiscal quarter of 2020.

Organic sales, adjusted sales, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $5,343 $6,341 $5,343 $6,344 Segment EBITA 839 1,020 850 1,027 EBIT (65) 825 707 848 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (182) 574 502 598









Diluted EPS from continuing operations ($0.24) $0.80 $0.67 $0.83











SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $2,020 $2,212 $2,020 $2,212 Segment EBITA 307 326 311 326 Segment EBITA Margin % 15.2% 14.7% 15.4% 14.7%

Sales in the quarter of $2.2 billion increased 10% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 8% over the prior year, with growth in both service and project installations, driven by double digit growth in Fire & Security and Performance Contracting and to a lesser extent growth in HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 18% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $6.2 billion increased 6% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $326 million, up 5% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.7% declined 70 basis points versus the prior year as the benefit of volume leverage and the SG&A actions taken this year were more than offset by the significant temporary cost mitigation actions taken in the prior year.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $756 $962 $756 $962 Segment EBITA 62 103 62 103 Segment EBITA Margin % 8.2% 10.7% 8.2% 10.7%

Sales in the quarter of $962 million increased 27% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 17% versus the prior year led by a sharp rebound in project installation activity. Additionally, service revenues grew double digits organically. Strength was broad based across our businesses, led by Fire & Security and Industrial Refrigeration. By region, Europe experienced strong growth, while growth in Latin America was more modest and the Middle East remained under pressure.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 22% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.0 billion increased 9% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $103 million, up 66% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.7% expanded 250 basis points over the prior year driven by volume leverage and the benefit of SG&A actions taken this year.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $588 $712 $588 $712 Segment EBITA 92 84 92 84 Segment EBITA Margin % 15.6% 11.8% 15.6% 11.8%

Sales in the quarter of $712 million increased 21% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 14% versus the prior year with solid growth in both service and project installations, driven by strong growth in Commercial Applied HVAC & Controls. China remains the primary source of growth, with the rest of Asia mixed due to ongoing lockdown restrictions in many regions.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 14% year-over-year, led by continued strong demand for Commercial HVAC in China and recovery in the Controls business in Japan. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.8 billion increased 5% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $84 million, down 9% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.8% declined 380 basis points versus the prior year including a 20 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. The benefit of volume leverage and the SG&A actions taken this year were more than offset by the significant temporary cost mitigation actions taken in the prior year and geographic mix.

Global Products



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $1,979 $2,455 $1,979 $2,458 Segment EBITA 378 507 385 514 Segment EBITA Margin % 19.1% 20.7% 19.5% 20.9%

Sales in the quarter of $2.5 billion increased 24% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 21% versus the prior year driven by strong growth across Commercial and Residential HVAC and Fire & Security products.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $514 million, up 34% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 20.9% expanded 140 basis points versus the prior year as volume leverage, positive mix, increased equity income and the benefit of SG&A actions taken this year more than offset the significant temporary cost mitigation actions taken in the prior year as well as price cost pressure.

Corporate



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Corporate Expense ($67) ($70) ($48) ($70)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $70 million in the quarter, an increase of 46% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by the non-recurrence of the significant temporary cost mitigation actions taken in the prior year.

OTHER ITEMS

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $0.9 billion and capital expenditures were $0.1 billion , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.7 billion .

and capital expenditures were , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of . During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 5 million shares for $340 million .

. During the quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Silent-Aire in an all-cash transaction valued at up to $900 million , including an upfront payment of approximately $660 million and additional payments to be made subject to the achievement of post-closing earnout milestones. Revenue for fiscal year 2021 (May) was approximately $650 million .

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The company raised fiscal 2021 full year guidance:

Organic revenue growth up mid-single digits year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin expansion of 80 to 90 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.64 to $2.66 ; represents 18 to 19% growth year-over-year

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures and debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage general economic, business, capital market and geopolitical conditions, including global inflation; Johnson Controls' ability to manage the impacts of natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the strength of the U.S. or other economies; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls' business operations or tax status; the ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance; changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions; maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of our enterprise and product information technology infrastructure; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions such as its merger with Tyco and the disposition of the Power Solutions business; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to hire and retain key senior management; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; the availability of raw materials and component products; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2020 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, adjusted sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted corporate expense, free cash flow, and adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items such as integration costs, Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its business units. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of the non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020











Net sales $ 6,341



$ 5,343 Cost of sales 4,144



3,511

Gross profit 2,197



1,832











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,367)



(1,334) Restructuring and impairment costs (79)



(610) Net financing charges (56)



(58) Equity income 74



47











Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 769



(123)











Income tax provision (benefit) 108



(1)











Income (loss) from continuing operations 661



(122)











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



-











Net income (loss) 661



(122)











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 87



60











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-











Net income (loss) attributable to JCI $ 574



$ (182)











Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 574



$ (182) Income from discontinued operations -



-











Net income (loss) attributable to JCI $ 574



$ (182)











Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.80



$ (0.24) Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



- Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.80



$ (0.24)











Diluted weighted average shares 719.7



744.0 Shares outstanding at period end 712.2



744.0

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Nine Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020











Net sales $ 17,276



$ 16,363 Cost of sales 11,408



10,927

Gross profit 5,868



5,436











Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,914)



(4,212) Restructuring and impairment costs (175)



(783) Net financing charges (159)



(169) Equity income 188



110











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,808



382











Income tax provision 378



77











Income from continuing operations 1,430



305











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 124



-











Net income 1,554



305











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 186



115











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-























Net income attributable to JCI $ 1,368



$ 190











Income from continuing operations $ 1,244



$ 190 Income from discontinued operations 124



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 1,368



$ 190











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.72



$ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations 0.17



- Diluted earnings per share $ 1.89



$ 0.25











Diluted weighted average shares 722.5



758.9 Shares outstanding at period end 712.2



744.0

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)





























June 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,450

$ 1,951

Accounts receivable - net 5,668

5,294

Inventories 2,064

1,773

Other current assets 1,128

1,035



Current assets 10,310

10,053













Property, plant and equipment - net 3,111

3,059

Goodwill

18,445

17,932

Other intangible assets - net 5,679

5,356

Investments in partially-owned affiliates 1,016

914

Noncurrent assets held for sale 185

147

Other noncurrent assets 3,389

3,354



Total assets $ 42,135

$ 40,815













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 461

$ 293

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,715

3,958

Other current liabilities 4,109

3,997



Current liabilities 9,285

8,248













Long-term debt 7,318

7,526

Other noncurrent liabilities 6,535

6,508

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 17,840

17,447

Noncontrolling interests 1,157

1,086



Total liabilities and equity $ 42,135

$ 40,815

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended June 30,











2021



2020 Operating Activities







Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 574



$ (182) Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 87



60



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations 661



(122)



















Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 208



202



Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) (94)



122



Pension and postretirement contributions (15)



(16)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 41



20



Deferred income taxes (19)



(87)



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 40



466



Other - net (6)



(33)



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable (324)



184







Inventories 7



56







Other assets 60



30







Restructuring reserves (3)



96







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 344



(126)







Accrued income taxes (38)



41









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 862



833



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (127)



(97) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (697)



(1) Other - net 57



77









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (767)



(21)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (31)



974 Stock repurchases and retirements (340)



- Payment of cash dividends (193)



(194) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (32)



(62) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 27



3 Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (1)



(1) Other - net (1)



-









Cash provided (used) by financing activities from continuing operations (571)



720



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (19)



(47) Net cash used by investing activities -



- Net cash used by financing activities -



(113)









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations (19)



(160)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 58



(36) Changes in cash held for sale -



- Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (437)



$ 1,336

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Nine Months Ended June 30,











2021



2020 Operating Activities







Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 1,244



$ 190 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 186



115



















Net income from continuing operations 1,430



305



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 627



616



Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) (393)



42



Pension and postretirement contributions (40)



(43)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (66)



9



Deferred income taxes 6



(148)



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 94



582



Other - net (38)



23



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable (157)



428







Inventories (204)



(205)







Other assets (30)



(120)







Restructuring reserves (27)



58







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 854



(731)







Accrued income taxes (34)



683









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 2,022



1,499



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (324)



(347) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (707)



(59) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 19



- Other - net 126



97









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (886)



(309)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (64)



807 Stock repurchases and retirements (1,001)



(1,467) Payment of cash dividends (570)



(596) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 160



42 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (133)



(67) Cash paid to acquire a noncontrolling interest (14)



- Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (30)



(33) Other - net 2



(2)









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (1,650)



(1,316)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (56)



(255) Net cash used by investing activities -



- Net cash used by financing activities -



(113)









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations (56)



(368)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 67



28 Changes in cash held for sale -



- Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (503)



$ (466)

FOOTNOTES

1. Financial Summary





















































































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.































































(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,





























2021

2020

2021

2020





























Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP























Net sales (1)

























































Building Solutions North America



$ 2,212

$ 2,212

$ 2,020

$ 2,020

$ 6,338

$ 6,338

$ 6,362

$ 6,362























Building Solutions EMEA/LA



962

962

756

756

2,765

2,765

2,534

2,534























Building Solutions Asia Pacific



712

712

588

588

1,930

1,930

1,742

1,742























Global Products



2,455

2,458

1,979

1,979

6,243

6,246

5,725

5,725























Net sales



$ 6,341

$ 6,344

$ 5,343

$ 5,343

$ 17,276

$ 17,279

$ 16,363

$ 16,363



















































































Segment EBITA (1)

























































Building Solutions North America



$ 326

$ 326

$ 307

$ 311

$ 847

$ 847

$ 816

$ 823























Building Solutions EMEA/LA



103

103

62

62

284

284

237

237























Building Solutions Asia Pacific



84

84

92

92

237

237

229

229























Global Products



507

514

378

385

1,005

1,012

797

805























Segment EBITA



1,020

1,027

839

850

2,373

2,380

2,079

2,094























Corporate expenses (2)



(70)

(70)

(67)

(48)

(207)

(207)

(303)

(211)























Amortization of intangible assets (3)



(112)

(109)

(95)

(95)

(320)

(317)

(288)

(288)























Net mark-to-market adjustments (4)



66

-

(132)

-

296

-

(154)

-























Restructuring and impairment costs (5)



(79)

-

(610)

-

(175)

-

(783)

-























EBIT (6)



825

848

(65)

707

1,967

1,856

551

1,595























EBIT margin



13.0%

13.4%

-1.2%

13.2%

11.4%

10.7%

3.4%

9.7%























Net financing charges



(56)

(56)

(58)

(58)

(159)

(159)

(169)

(169)























Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



769

792

(123)

649

1,808

1,697

382

1,426























Income tax benefit (provision) (7)



(108)

(107)

1

(87)

(378)

(229)

(77)

(192)























Income from continuing operations



661

685

(122)

562

1,430

1,468

305

1,234























Income from continuing operations attributable to

























































noncontrolling interests



(87)

(87)

(60)

(60)

(186)

(186)

(115)

(109)























Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to JCI



$ 574

$ 598

$ (182)

$ 502

$ 1,244

$ 1,282

$ 190

$ 1,125



















































































(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted net sales, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted net sales and adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these items are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.































































A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income (loss) from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 reconciliation of net sales, segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted net sales, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc













2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



















Net sales as reported $ 2,212

$ 2,020

$ 962

$ 756

$ 712

$ 588

$ 2,455

$ 1,979

$ 6,341

$ 5,343















































































Adjusting items:

























































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts -

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

3

-















































































Adjusted net sales $ 2,212

$ 2,020

$ 962

$ 756

$ 712

$ 588

$ 2,458

$ 1,979

$ 6,344

$ 5,343















































































Segment EBITA as reported $ 326

$ 307

$ 103

$ 62

$ 84

$ 92

$ 507

$ 378

$ 1,020

$ 839



















Segment EBITA margin as reported 14.7%

15.2%

10.7%

8.2%

11.8%

15.6%

20.7%

19.1%

16.1%

15.7%















































































Adjusting items:

























































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts and transaction costs -

-

-

-

-

-

7

-

7

-



















Integration costs -

4

-

-

-

-

-

7

-

11















































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 326

$ 311

$ 103

$ 62

$ 84

$ 92

$ 514

$ 385

$ 1,027

$ 850



















Adjusted segment EBITA margin 14.7%

15.4%

10.7%

8.2%

11.8%

15.6%

20.9%

19.5%

16.2%

15.9%















































































The following is the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 reconciliation of net sales, segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted net sales, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc





















2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



















Net sales as reported $ 6,338

$ 6,362

$ 2,765

$ 2,534

$ 1,930

$ 1,742

$ 6,243

$ 5,725

$ 17,276

$ 16,363















































































Adjusting items:

























































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts -

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

3

-















































































Adjusted net sales $ 6,338

$ 6,362

$ 2,765

$ 2,534

$ 1,930

$ 1,742

$ 6,246

$ 5,725

$ 17,279

$ 16,363















































































Segment EBITA as reported $ 847

$ 816

$ 284

$ 237

$ 237

$ 229

$ 1,005

$ 797

$ 2,373

$ 2,079



















Segment EBITA margin as reported 13.4%

12.8%

10.3%

9.4%

12.3%

13.1%

16.1%

13.9%

13.7%

12.7%















































































Adjusting items:

























































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts and transaction costs -

-

-

-

-

-

7

-

7

-



















Integration costs -

7

-

-

-

-

-

8

-

15















































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 847

$ 823

$ 284

$ 237

$ 237

$ 229

$ 1,012

$ 805

$ 2,380

$ 2,094



















Adjusted segment EBITA margin 13.4%

12.9%

10.3%

9.4%

12.3%

13.1%

16.2%

14.1%

13.8%

12.8%















































































(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 excludes $19 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 excludes $92 million of integration costs.









(3) Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 excludes $3 million of nonrecurring asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting.































































(4) The three months ended June 30, 2021 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $66 million. The nine months ended June 30, 2021 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $296 million. The three months ended June 30, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $132 million. The nine months ended June 30, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $154 million.































































(5) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $79 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 of $175 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $610 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 of $783 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.































































(6) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income (loss) from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.































































(7) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended June 30, 2021 excludes tax provisions from net mark-to-market adjustments of $17 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment costs of $15 million, and tax benefits related to Silent-Aire nonrecurring purchase accounting of $1 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 excludes tax provisions from a Mexico valuation allowance adjustment of $105 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $75 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment costs of $30 million, and tax benefits related to Silent-Aire nonrecurring purchase accounting of $1 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended June 30, 2020 excludes tax benefits from net mark-to-market adjustments of $34 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $28 million, tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, and integration costs of $4 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 excludes tax benefits from restructuring and impairment costs of $48 million, tax audit reserve adjustments of $44 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $38 million, and integration costs of $15 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million.































































2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

























































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.































































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):





















































































Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations





























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





























June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





























2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020























































































Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 0.80

$ (0.24)

$ 0.80

$ (0.24)

$ 1.89

$ 0.25

$ 1.72

$ 0.25























































































Adjusting items:

























































Integration costs -

0.04

-

0.04

-

0.14

-

0.14



























Related tax impact -

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02)



























Net mark-to-market adjustments (0.09)

0.18

(0.09)

0.18

(0.41)

0.20

(0.41)

0.20



























Related tax impact 0.02

(0.05)

0.02

(0.05)

0.10

(0.05)

0.10

(0.05)



























Restructuring and impairment costs 0.11

0.82

0.11

0.82

0.24

1.03

0.24

1.03



























Related tax impact (0.02)

(0.04)

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.04)

(0.06)



























NCI impact of restructuring and impairment -

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)



























Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs 0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-



























Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment -

-

-

-

(0.21)

-

-

-



























Related tax impact -

-

-

-

0.04

-

-

-



























Discrete tax items -

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

0.15

(0.02)

0.15

(0.02)



























NCI impact of discrete tax items -

-

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01























































































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.83

$ 0.67

$ 0.83

$ 0.67

$ 1.77

$ 1.48

$ 1.77

$ 1.48























































































* May not sum due to rounding





















































































































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):









































































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













































June 30,

June 30,













































2021

2020

2021

2020











































Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc

























































Basic weighted average shares outstanding 714.5

744.0

718.2

756.3











































Effect of dilutive securities:

























































Stock options, unvested restricted stock

























































and unvested performance share awards 5.2

-

4.3

2.6











































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 719.7

744.0

722.5

758.9







































































































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted corporate expense, adjusted EPS, organic revenue, adjusted segment EBITA margin and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2021 full year and fourth quarter guidance for organic revenue also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full year and fourth quarter 2021 GAAP financial results.































































3. Organic Growth Reconciliation























































































































The components of the changes in adjusted net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021



Building Solutions North America $ 2,020

$ -

-

$ 21

1%

$ 2,041

$ -

-

$ 171

8%

$ 2,212

10%



Building Solutions EMEA/LA 756

-

-

56

7%

812

10

1%

140

17%

962

27%



Building Solutions Asia Pacific 588

(3)

-1%

41

7%

626

-

-

86

14%

712

21%



Total field 3,364

(3)

-

118

4%

3,479

10

-

397

11%

3,886

16%



Global Products 1,979

(54)

-3%

47

2%

1,972

80

4%

406

21%

2,458

24%



Total net sales $ 5,343

$ (57)

-1%

$ 165

3%

$ 5,451

$ 90

2%

$ 803

15%

$ 6,344

19%































































The components of the changes in adjusted net sales for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 versus the nine months ended June 30, 2020, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales for the

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales for the

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2021



Building Solutions North America $ 6,362

$ -

-

$ 37

1%

$ 6,399

$ -

-

$ (61)

-1%

$ 6,338

-



Building Solutions EMEA/LA 2,534

-

-

119

5%

2,653

23

1%

89

3%

2,765

9%



Building Solutions Asia Pacific 1,742

(7)

-

99

6%

1,834

-

-

96

5%

1,930

11%



Total field 10,638

(7)

-

255

2%

10,886

23

-

124

1%

11,033

4%



Global Products 5,725

(187)

-3%

135

2%

5,673

80

1%

493

9%

6,246

9%



Total net sales $ 16,363

$ (194)

-1%

$ 390

2%

$ 16,559

$ 103

1%

$ 617

4%

$ 17,279

6%































































4. Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

























































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash.































































The following is the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 reconciliation of free cash flow for continuing operations (unaudited):

































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





























June 30,

June 30,



























(in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020



























Cash provided by operating activities from continuing

operations $ 862

$ 833

$ 2,022

$ 1,499



























Capital expenditures (127)

(97)

(324)

(347)



























Reported free cash flow $ 735

$ 736

$ 1,698

$ 1,152







































































5. Net Debt to EBITDA





















































































































The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the June 30, 2021 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):































































(in millions) June 30, 2021











































Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 461











































Long-term debt 7,318











































Total debt 7,779











































Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,450











































Total net debt $ 6,329







































































































Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,459







































































































Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.8x







































































































The following is the last twelve months ended June 30, 2021 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):





























































(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

June 30, 2021











































Income from continuing operations $ 1,920











































Income tax provision 409











































Net financing charges 221











































EBIT 2,550











































Adjusting items:













































Integration costs 28











































Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs 10











































Net mark-to-market adjustments (176)











































Restructuring and impairment costs 175











































Acquisition related compensation charge 39















































Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,626











































Depreciation and amortization 833











































Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,459







































































































(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.









































































































































































































































6. Trade Working Capital as a Percentage of Net Sales





















































































































The Company provides financial information regarding trade working capital as a percentage of net sales, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Trade working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, excluding cash, short-term debt, the current portion of long-term debt, the current portion of assets and liabilities held for sale, accrued compensation and benefits, and other current assets and liabilities. Management believes this non-GAAP measure, which excludes financing-related items, non-trade related items and businesses to be divested, is a more useful measurement of the Company's operating performance. The following is the June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 calculation of trade working capital as a percentage of net sales (unaudited):































































(in millions) June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020











































Current assets $ 10,310

$ 11,140











































Current liabilities (9,285)

(10,304)











































Total working capital 1,025

836







































































































Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,450)

(2,342)











































Less: assets held for sale -

(89)











































Less: other current assets (1,128)

(1,369)











































Add: short-term debt 265

1,321











































Add: current portion of long-term debt 196

1,102











































Add: accrued compensation and benefits 996

685











































Add: liabilities held for sale -

38











































Add: other current liabilities 2,460

2,650











































Trade working capital $ 2,364

$ 2,832































































































Last twelve months net sales $ 23,230

$ 22,637































































































Trade working capital as a percentage of net sales 10.2%

12.5%



















































































































































































































































































7. Income Taxes





















































































































The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, Silent-Aire nonrecurring purchase accounting, restructuring and impairment costs, and discrete tax items for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 was approximately 13.5%.











































































































































































































































8. Restructuring and Impairment Costs





















































































































The three months ended June 30, 2021 include restructuring and impairment costs of $79 million related primarily to workforce reductions, asset impairments and other related costs. The nine months ended June 30, 2021 include restructuring and impairment costs of $175 million related primarily to workforce reductions, asset impairments and other related costs. The three months ended June 30, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $610 million related to workforce reductions, asset impairments and goodwill impairments related to the Company's retail business. The nine months ended June 30, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $783 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures, asset impairments, and indefinite-lived intangible asset and goodwill impairments related to the Company's retail business.



