Johnson Controls Reports Strong Start to Fiscal Year; Provides Fiscal 2021 Full Year and Q2 Guidance

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal first quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.45. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.43, up 8% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $5.3 billion decreased 4% compared to the prior year and declined 5% organically, reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $327 million. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $311 million, up 2% versus the prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $492 million and EBIT margin was 9.2%. Adjusted EBIT was $471 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 8.8%, an increase of 80 basis points versus prior year results, despite the revenue decline.

"2021 is off to a strong start with solid financial performance in our fiscal first quarter, demonstrating our continued commitment to disciplined execution, in what remains a challenging market environment," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "The continued benefits from our actions taken in fiscal 2020 to reduce structural costs, combined with ongoing efforts to minimize discretionary expenses, enabled us to achieve record first quarter profitability and free cash flow. Although many of our end markets remain under pressure due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, we further advanced our strategic growth initiatives, with continued reinvestment in our businesses to ensure we are best positioned for the recovery. As we progress into the second quarter, we expect to return to organic revenue growth, with strong margin expansion and year-over-year growth in earnings per share."

Mr. Oliver added, "Our OpenBlue digital technologies are reinventing the building landscape, creating dynamic smart facilities that help our customers meet their sustainability commitments, while delivering healthy places, enriched experiences and cost savings. Our vision for a healthy world centers on healthy buildings, which means delivering on the most critical elements to serve People, Places and the Planet. We believe we are uniquely positioned to lead the industry in translating new building technology capabilities into game-changing solutions that deliver on that vision."

In a separate press release issued today, Johnson Controls announced an ambitious set of new Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) commitments, science-based targets as well as a net zero carbon pledge to support a healthy, more sustainable planet over the next two decades.

"Our commitments reinforce the urgency to make positive changes that will improve the health of our planet, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to help customers and suppliers achieve their sustainability goals, in addition to our own," said Katie McGinty, vice president & chief sustainability, government and regulatory affairs officer at Johnson Controls. "We are excited to step up the role we play and will continue to innovate and uncover new pathways to meet our goals which will contribute to healthier people, healthier places and a healthier planet."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

Organic sales, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $5,576 $5,341 $5,576 $5,341 Segment EBITA 623 642 625 642 EBIT 308 492 448 471 Net income from continuing operations 159 327 306 311









Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.21 $0.45 $0.40 $0.43











SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $2,167 $2,034 $2,167 $2,034 Segment EBITA 258 255 259 255 Segment EBITA Margin % 11.9% 12.5% 12.0% 12.5%

Sales in the quarter of $2.0 billion, decreased 6% versus the prior year. Organic sales also declined 6% versus the prior year, driven by a decline in project installations and, to a much lesser extent, service. Strong growth in Performance Solutions was more than offset by a decline in Fire & Security and HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 7% year-over-year driven by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.9 billion increased 1% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $255 million, down 2% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 12.5% expanded 50 basis points versus the prior year driven by significant cost mitigation actions and restructuring benefits as well as positive mix, which more than offset the impact of the volume decline.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $928 $906 $928 $906 Segment EBITA 90 95 90 95 Segment EBITA Margin % 9.7% 10.5% 9.7% 10.5%

Sales in the quarter of $906 million decreased 2% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 5% versus the prior year driven by a decline in project installations. Volumes declined across all regions and platforms.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 2% year-over-year driven by service. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.8 billion increased 5% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $95 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.5% expanded 80 basis points over the prior year, including a 20 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, underlying EBITA margin expanded 100 basis points as positive mix and mitigating cost actions more than offset the impact of the volume decline.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $629 $615 $629 $615 Segment EBITA 72 79 72 79 Segment EBITA Margin % 11.4% 12.8% 11.4% 12.8%

Sales in the quarter of $615 million decreased 2% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 6% versus the prior year driven by a decline in project installations which more than offset growth in service. Although China continues to rebound, declines continue in certain other parts of the region.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 1% year-over-year as growth in service was more than offset by a decline in project activity. Significantly improved demand in China was offset by further declines in Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.8 billion increased 12% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $79 million, up 10% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 12.8% expanded 140 basis points over the prior year as favorable mix and the benefit of mitigating cost actions more than offset the impact of the volume decline.

Global Products



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Sales $1,852 $1,786 $1,852 $1,786 Segment EBITA 203 213 204 213 Segment EBITA Margin % 11.0% 11.9% 11.0% 11.9%

Sales in the quarter of $1.8 billion decreased 4% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 2% versus the prior year as low double-digit growth in residential was more than offset by a decline in commercial HVAC, Fire & Security and Industrial Refrigeration.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $213 million, up 4% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.9% expanded 90 basis points versus the prior year as positive price/cost and the benefit of mitigating cost actions more than offset the impact of the volume decline and negative mix.

Corporate



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2020 2021 2020 2021 Corporate Expense ($118) ($67) ($81) ($67)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $67 million in the quarter, a decrease of 17% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by mitigating cost actions and continuous structural cost reductions.

OTHER ITEMS

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $0.5 billion and capital expenditures were $0.1 billion , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.4 billion .

and capital expenditures were , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of . During the quarter, the Company repurchased 8 million shares for $346 million .

. During the quarter, the Company recorded a net $124 million divestiture reserve reversal in discontinued operations related to the sale of the Power Solutions business.

FY21 SECOND QUARTER AND FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2021 second quarter guidance:

Organic revenue growth up slightly

Adjusted EBITA margin expansion of 80 to 100 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $0.47 to $0.49 ; represents 12 to 17% growth year-over-year

The Company initiated fiscal 2021 full year guidance:

Organic revenue growth up low-to-mid single digits

Adjusted EBITA margin expansion of 40 to 60 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.45 to $2.55 ; represents 9 to 14% growth year-over-year

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers, and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, PENN®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter

###

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures and debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage general economic, business, capital market and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the strength of the U.S. or other economies; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls' business operations or tax status; the ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance; changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions; maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of our enterprise and product information technology infrastructure; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions such as its merger with Tyco and the disposition of the Power Solutions business; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to hire and retain key senior management; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; the availability of raw materials and component products; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2020 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

###

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, transaction costs, integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted corporate expense, free cash flow, and adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items such as integration costs because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its business units. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of thee non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

###

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019











Net sales $ 5,341



$ 5,576 Cost of sales 3,613



3,773

Gross profit 1,728



1,803











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,294)



(1,427) Restructuring and impairment costs -



(111) Net financing charges (59)



(52) Equity income 58



43











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 433



256











Income tax provision 61



65











Income from continuing operations 372



191











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 124



-











Net income 496



191











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 45



32











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 451



$ 159











Income from continuing operations $ 327



$ 159 Income from discontinued operations 124



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 451



$ 159











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.45



$ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations 0.17



- Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62



$ 0.21











Diluted weighted average shares 726.5



774.0 Shares outstanding at period end 720.3



764.0

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)





























December 31,

September 30,





2020

2020

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,839

$ 1,951

Accounts receivable - net 5,177

5,294

Inventories 1,913

1,773

Other current assets 1,105

1,035



Current assets 10,034

10,053













Property, plant and equipment - net 3,082

3,059

Goodwill

18,207

17,932

Other intangible assets - net 5,384

5,356

Investments in partially-owned affiliates 1,003

914

Noncurrent assets held for sale 155

147

Other noncurrent assets 3,559

3,354



Total assets $ 41,424

$ 40,815













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 464

$ 293

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,046

3,958

Other current liabilities 3,976

3,997



Current liabilities 8,486

8,248













Long-term debt 7,469

7,526

Other noncurrent liabilities 6,646

6,508

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 17,656

17,447

Noncontrolling interests 1,167

1,086



Total liabilities and equity $ 41,424

$ 40,815

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended December 31,











2020



2019 Operating Activities







Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 327



$ 159 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 45



32



















Net income from continuing operations 372



191



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by

operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 207



207



Pension and postretirement benefit income (46)



(40)



Pension and postretirement contributions (17)



(12)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (52)



8



Deferred income taxes (59)



(3)



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs -



54



Other - net (25)



16



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable 224



237







Inventories (98)



(114)







Other assets (70)



(92)







Restructuring reserves (34)



33







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 91



(498)







Accrued income taxes 22



524









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 515



511



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (91)



(126) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired -



(48) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 11



- Other - net 43



1









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (37)



(173)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (20)



10 Stock repurchases (346)



(651) Payment of cash dividends (190)



(203) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests -



(5) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 31



21 Employee equity-based compensation withholding (21)



(20) Other - net (1)



(2)









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (547)



(850)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (36)



(194) Net cash provided by investing activities -



- Net cash provided by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations (36)



(194)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11)



57 Changes in cash held for sale -



- Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (116)



$ (649)

FOOTNOTES 1. Financial Summary

































































































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.



































































(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,







































2020

2019











































Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP













































Net sales































































Building Solutions North America



$ 2,034

$ 2,034

$ 2,167

$ 2,167













































Building Solutions EMEA/LA



906

906

928

928













































Building Solutions Asia Pacific



615

615

629

629













































Global Products



1,786

1,786

1,852

1,852













































Net sales



$ 5,341

$ 5,341

$ 5,576

$ 5,576















































































































Segment EBITA (1)































































Building Solutions North America



$ 255

$ 255

$ 258

$ 259













































Building Solutions EMEA/LA



95

95

90

90













































Building Solutions Asia Pacific



79

79

72

72













































Global Products



213

213

203

204













































Segment EBITA



642

642

623

625













































Corporate expenses (2)



(67)

(67)

(118)

(81)













































Amortization of intangible assets



(104)

(104)

(96)

(96)













































Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)



21

-

10

-













































Restructuring and impairment costs (4)



-

-

(111)

-













































EBIT (5)



492

471

308

448













































EBIT margin



9.2%

8.8%

5.5%

8.0%













































Net financing charges



(59)

(59)

(52)

(52)













































Income from continuing operations before income taxes

433

412

256

396













































Income tax provision (6)



(61)

(56)

(65)

(53)













































Income from continuing operations



372

356

191

343













































Income from continuing operations attributable to































































noncontrolling interests



(45)

(45)

(32)

(37)













































Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI

$ 327

$ 311

$ 159

$ 306















































































































(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



































































A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc



















2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

























Segment EBITA as reported $ 255

$ 258

$ 95

$ 90

$ 79

$ 72

$ 213

$ 203

$ 642

$ 623

























Segment EBITA margin as reported 12.5%

11.9%

10.5%

9.7%

12.8%

11.4%

11.9%

11.0%

12.0%

11.2%



























































































Adjusting items:































































Integration costs -

1

-

-

-

-

-

1

-

2



























































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 255

$ 259

$ 95

$ 90

$ 79

$ 72

$ 213

$ 204

$ 642

$ 625

























Adjusted segment EBITA margin 12.5%

12.0%

10.5%

9.7%

12.8%

11.4%

11.9%

11.0%

12.0%

11.2%



























































































(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 excludes $37 million of integration costs.





(3) The three months ended December 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $21 million. The three months ended December 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $10 million.



































































(4) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $111 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.



































































(5) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income (loss) from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income (loss) from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.



































































(6) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes tax provision from net mark-to-market adjustments of $5 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended December 31, 2019 excludes tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $3 million, partially offset by tax benefits for restructuring and impairment costs of $16 million and integration costs of $5 million.

































































2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



































































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):

































































































Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from Continuing Operations











































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended











































December 31,

December 31,











































2020

2019

2020

2019



















































































































Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 0.62

$ 0.21

$ 0.45

$ 0.21



















































































































Adjusting items:































































Integration costs -

0.05

-

0.05

















































Related tax impact -

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

















































Net mark-to-market adjustments (0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.01)

















































Related tax impact 0.01

-

0.01

-

















































Restructuring and impairment costs -

0.14

-

0.14

















































Related tax impact -

(0.02)

-

(0.02)

















































NCI impact of restructuring and impairment -

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

















































Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment (0.21)

-

-

-

















































Related tax impact 0.04

-

-

-

















































Discrete tax items -

0.04

-

0.04



















































































































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.43

$ 0.40

$ 0.43

$ 0.40



















































































































* May not sum due to rounding

































































































































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):









































































































Three Months Ended























































December 31,























































2020

2019

























































Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc































































Basic weighted average shares outstanding 723.1

769.9

























































Effect of dilutive securities:































































Stock options, unvested restricted stock































































and unvested performance share awards 3.4

4.1

























































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 726.5

774.0



























































































































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted EPS, organic revenue, adjusted EBITA margin and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2021 full year and second quarter guidance for organic revenue also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's second quarter and full year 2021 GAAP financial results.

































































3. Organic Growth Reconciliation

































































































































The components of the changes in net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus the three months ended December 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Net Sales for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three Months Ended

December, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 2,167

$ -

-

$ 3

-

$ 2,170

$ -

-

$ (136)

-6%

$ 2,034

-6%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 928

-

-

21

2%

949

9

1%

(52)

-5%

906

-2%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 629

(2)

-

28

4%

655

-

-

(40)

-6%

615

-2%









Total field 3,724

(2)

-

52

1%

3,774

9

-

(228)

-6%

3,555

-5%









Global Products 1,852

(71)

-4%

37

2%

1,818

-

-

(32)

-2%

1,786

-4%









Total net sales $ 5,576

$ (73)

-1%

$ 89

2%

$ 5,592

$ 9

-

$ (260)

-5%

$ 5,341

-4%









































































4. Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash.



































































The following is the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of free cash flow for continuing operations (unaudited):



































































(in billions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019









































Cash provided by operating activities from continuing

operations $ 0.5

$ 0.5









































Capital expenditures (0.1)

(0.1)









































Reported free cash flow $ 0.4

$ 0.4

























































































5. Net Debt to EBITDA































































The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the December 31, 2020 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):







































































(in millions) December 31, 2020



















































Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 464



















































Long-term debt 7,469



















































Total debt 7,933



















































Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,839



















































Total net debt $ 6,094























































































































Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,210























































































































Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.9x























































































































The following is the last twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):





































































(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2020



















































Income from continuing operations $ 976



















































Income tax provision 104



















































Net financing charges 238



















































EBIT 1,318



















































Adjusting items:





















































Integration costs 96



















































Net mark-to-market adjustments 263



















































Restructuring and impairment costs 672



















































Acquisition related compensation charge 39























































Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,388



















































Depreciation and amortization 822



















































Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,210























































































































(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



































































6. Trade Working Capital as a Percentage of Net Sales



































































































































The Company provides financial information regarding trade working capital as a percentage of net sales, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Trade working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, excluding cash, short-term debt, the current portion of long-term debt, the current portion of assets and liabilities held for sale, accrued compensation and benefits, and other current assets and liabilities. Management believes this non-GAAP measure, which excludes financing-related items, non-trade related items and businesses to be divested, is a more useful measurement of the Company's operating performance. The following is the December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 calculation of trade working capital as a percentage of net sales (unaudited):







































































(in millions) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



















































Current assets $ 10,034

$ 11,320



















































Current liabilities (8,486)

(9,692)



















































Total working capital 1,548

1,628























































































































Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,839)

(2,160)



















































Less: assets held for sale -

(87)



















































Less: other current assets (1,105)

(1,508)



















































Add: short-term debt 11

20



















































Add: current portion of long-term debt 453

1,342



















































Add: accrued compensation and benefits 836

844



















































Add: liabilities held for sale -

44



















































Add: other current liabilities 2,393

2,611



















































Trade working capital $ 2,297

$ 2,734















































































































Last twelve months net sales $ 22,082

$ 24,080















































































































Trade working capital as a percentage of net sales 10.4%

11.4%





















































































































7. Income Taxes





































































































































The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs and discrete tax items for the three months ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is approximately 13.5%.





































































8. Restructuring and Impairment Costs





































































































































The three months ended December 31, 2019 include restructuring and impairment costs of $111 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.



SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc