Johnson Controls Selects Tempered Networks To Provide Zero Trust Secure Communications, Further Advancing Cybersecurity Leadership For OpenBlue Services

"The acceleration of digital transformation means our customers are realizing the benefits of operating smart buildings that are increasingly data-enabled and require the strongest levels of cybersecurity", said Vijay Sankaran, vice president and chief technology officer at Johnson Controls. "By leveraging security technology from Tempered Networks, we enable smart buildings with industry-leading secure remote access technology and AI-driven security insights to help OpenBlue customers manage risk and simplify network management, allowing them to deliver a great occupant experience."

Tempered Airwall will be integrated into OpenBlue Bridge technology, a gateway for secure edge to cloud communications.

"We are enabling Johnson Controls technicians to securely access and manage equipment at a customer site from anywhere using zero trust software defined networking and military-grade encryption, rendering building systems invisible to unauthorized users and potential attacks," said Jason Christman, vice president and chief product security officer at

Johnson Controls.

Johnson Controls new OpenBlue services that leverage the Tempered Airwall platform will be available globally and addresses clear demand for improved cybersecurity and management.

"Critical infrastructure is being hacked daily because digital transformation has made it vulnerable. The network solutions that worked in the past, like adding yet another firewall, are no longer effective", said Keith Beeman, CEO of Tempered Networks. "With Airwall's native zero trust platform, building automation systems can now be safely and optimally managed from anywhere."

The integration of Lynwood, Washington-based Tempered Network's security technology further advances OpenBlue Services leadership in cybersecurity, building on recent partnerships with Pelion and DigiCert to provide advanced secure device management and digital trust for smart building technology.

To learn more about Johnson Controls' approach to cybersecurity, please visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/cybersolutions.

To learn more about Tempered Networks and Tempered Airwall, please visit https://tempered.io.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Tempered Networks

Tempered Airwall protects critical infrastructure with the industry's only, truly native Zero Trust platform. Think of us as the virtual air gap protecting the systems in a smart building, the medical devices in a hospital, the machines in a factory floor. These are all use cases we solve today. Airwall helps you easily secure things and facilities while still allowing you to monitor and connect to them remotely, from anywhere. For more information visit https://tempered.io.

