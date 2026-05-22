Johnson Controls to Host "Going to Gemba Day" on June 1

CORK, Ireland, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, will host its previously announced Going to Gemba Day for investors and sell-side analysts on Monday, June 1, 2026. The event will showcase Johnson Controls' strategy, innovation, and execution through site tours and discussions with management, including Chief Executive Officer Joakim Weidemanis and Chief Financial Officer Marc Vandiepenbeeck.

Select portions of the event will also be webcast and available from the Company's Investor Relations section following the event, detailed below.

What: Going to Gemba Day Webcast

When: Monday, June 1, 2026

8:45a.m. - 9:15a.m. ET: CEO Welcome and Kick off

Joakim Weidemanis will introduce Johnson Controls' strategy, highlighting its differentiated technology, proprietary business system, and global field presence, and how these capabilities position the company to deliver performance at scale across high-precision, energy-intensive environments.

4:00p.m. - 4:50p.m. ET: Reaffirm Long Term Algorithm + Q&A

Marc Vandiepenbeeck will recap the key takeaways from the day's operational demonstrations and outline how these capabilities support Johnson Controls' long-term growth algorithm, including organic growth, operating leverage, and free cash flow conversion.

How: The webcast portions of the day can be accessed:

Live via webcast at https://johnson-controls-going-to-gemba-day-2026.open-exchange.net/

Replay: If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

More about Going to Gemba Day

This immersive event reflects the concept "gemba" – the actual place where value is created – and is designed to illustrate how Johnson Controls' proprietary Business System is changing how the company is run across the enterprise. The event includes site visits to:

Johnson Controls Advanced Development Engineering Center (JADEC) in Pennsylvania, home of YORK and where a 150‑year legacy of HVAC and thermal technologies continues to develop what's next – highlighting how the Johnson Controls Business System accelerates new product introduction and speed‑to‑market;

Airside Center of Excellence (ACE) manufacturing facility, demonstrating how the Business System drives scalable, high productivity manufacturing; and

A Baltimore local market office, showcasing how the same Business System drives commercial execution and service delivery in the field, supporting customer outcomes and service‑led growth.

Together, these visits illustrate how the proprietary Business System is the way Johnson Controls runs the company - from innovation and manufacturing to frontline commercial and service execution - providing a common language, operating cadence, and set of leadership behaviors to drive a culture of sustainment across the enterprise.

The webcast and materials will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc