Johnson Controls to increase quarterly dividend

Johnson Controls International plc

07 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

CORK, Ireland, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a quarterly dividend of $.37 per share of common stock, payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2023. This represents a $0.01 cent increase over the previous quarterly dividend. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:                     

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas                                         

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 651-391-3182                       

Direct: 1.203.499.8297

Email: [email protected]               

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

More news releases in similar topics

