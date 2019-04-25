Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Suit against Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) ("Boston Scientific") on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between February 26, 2015 through April 16, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 24, 2019.

The complaint charges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Boston Scientific's surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of POP were unsafe; (ii) accordingly, Boston Scientific's continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (iii) separately, the Company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (iv) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and government investigations; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

