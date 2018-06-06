Johnson Fistel Announces Investigations of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, ADT Inc., MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel today announced they are investigating Federal National Mortgage Association (Other OTC: FNMA) ("Fannie Mae") and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Other OTC: FMCC) ("Freddie Mac").

On June 1, 2018, several news sources reported that the Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation into whether traders at numerous banks coordinated efforts to manipulate pricing of unsecured bonds at the cost of other investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you invested in these bonds and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

ADT Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ADT Inc. (''ADT'') (NYSE: ADT) and certain of its officers on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities in ADT's initial public offering ("IPO").

On or about January 19, 2018, ADT completed the Company's initial public offering. The Company successfully raised $1.47 billion through the sale of 105 million of its shares to the public at $14.00 per share. However, since the IPO, ADT stock has imploded. On June 5, 2018, the stock closed at $7.96.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ADT's Registration Statement made material misrepresentations and omissions by failing to disclose historical metrics integral to appraising ADT "key value drivers"; (2) ADT's discussion of risk factors did not mention or adequately describe the risk posed by the already occurring 75% increase in year-over-year losses, the other complete yet undisclosed materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, ADT's dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, the omission of historically critical metrics, and the likely and consequently materially adverse effects on ADT's future results, share price, and prospects; and (3) as a result, ADT's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 20, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVX) ("MabVax") during the period between March 14, 2016 and May 18, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) MabVax's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) MabVax had incorrectly calculated and reported beneficial ownership of MabVax shares, and permitted improper influence or control over MabVax, or MabVax's officers and directors by certain shareholders; and (3) as a result, MabVax's financial statements and defendants' statements about MabVax's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 3, 2018, or if you are a long-term MabVax shareholder continuously holding the stock since before March 14, 2016 , and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonandweaver.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel today announced they were investigating Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) ("Aegean") because of allegations that Aegean may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 22, 2018, Aegean announced that an internal review had been opened as to its financial reporting. On June 4, 2018, Aegean disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee "believes that approximately $200 million of accounts receivable at December 31, 2017, will need to be written off" because certain transactions "may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for in contravention of the Company's normal policies and procedures." Following this news, Aegean's share price fell 72.81% on June 5, 2018.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you invested in Aegean stock and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-fistel-announces-investigations-of-fannie-mae-and-freddie-mac-adt-inc-mabvax-therapeutics-holdings-inc-and-aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300660781.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

