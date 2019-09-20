Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigations of Trevena, Inc. and IVERIC bio, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against the following companies:

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) [click here to join this action]

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) [click here to join this action]

Trevena, Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) ('' Trevena '').

Last year, a class action complaint was filed against Trevena and certain of its officers and directors. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Trevena investors under the federal securities laws. The class period is from May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018. The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements during the Class Period and failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors about the Company's interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") concerning Oliceridine (TRV 130). Specifically, on May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had "reached general agreement" with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for Oliceridine, and that it was "very pleased" with the outcome of discussions with the FDA. In reality, the FDA disagreed with Trevena on several key factors relating to whether Oliceridine would ultimately be approved for commercial distribution.

On October 9, 2018, it was revealed that the FDA informed the Company in 2016 that it "did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies," the proposed primary endpoint, or the "proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to Oliceridine."

If you are a long-term shareholder of Trevena continuously holding shares before May 2, 2016, you may have standing to hold Trevena harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation are your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action] . There is no cost or obligation to you.

IVERIC bio, Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) ("IVERIC ") formerly called Ophthotech Corporation.

In 2017 a class action case filed against Ophthotech Corporation and certain of its officers and directors seeking to pursue remedies under sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The class period is between March 2, 2015 and December 12, 2016. The case arises from Defendants' disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts regarding the Phase 2 and 3 trials of the Company's most advanced product candidate Fovista. On 9/17/19 Judge Bernon S. Broderick denied the MTD.

If you are a long-term shareholder of IVERIC continuously holding shares before March 2, 2015, you may have standing to hold IVERIC harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation are your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

