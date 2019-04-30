Johnson Matthey introduces the Mining CRT diesel emission control systems for underground mining equipment.

-- System improves mine health and safety by providing clean air for workers, with no impact on productivity.

-- More than 99% of particulates are destroyed, giving the best possible work environment.

AUDUBON, Pa., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT), a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world, introduces an advanced system to control emissions from diesel underground mining equipment for healthier work environments.

Mines can be challenging environment for operators looking to achieve high standards of health and safety. Emissions form part of the problem, with confined spaces meaning workers can be intimately exposed to high levels of ultrafine diesel particulate and elevated levels of NO 2 emissions. At the same time, productivity demands mean there is a critical requirement for equipment availability.

Johnson Matthey's Mining CRT® systems are the first technologies proven to control both diesel particulate matter and harmful NO 2 emissions from diesel underground mining equipment. These systems destroy 99% of the number of particulates, allowing mine operators to confidently maintain clean air in these confined space environments.

Johnson Matthey was the first to develop and patent the Continuously Regenerating Trap (CRT) technology that uses a catalyst to regenerate the diesel particulate filter, which traps the particulate matter in diesel exhaust. The Mining CRT technologies build upon the highly effective, market-leading CRT technology, and incorporate a specially formulated catalyst for decomposing harmful NO 2 into a safer emission.

Jack Carroll, Sales Manager, said: "Mine operators no longer have to choose between miner health or productivity. Clean air, miner safety, and mine sustainability can all be accomplished with this very effective technology."

"And as a world leader in diesel emission control products, for both on and off highway, we are well placed to ensure- reliability for very challenging underground mining operations."

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 14,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com

Inspiring science, enhancing life

SOURCE Johnson Matthey

Related Links

http://www.matthey.com

