Johnson Matthey Joins Greentown Labs as Gigawatt Partner

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest cleantech startup incubator in North America, today announced Johnson Matthey as its newest Gigawatt Partner. Johnson Matthey, headquartered in the UK, applies cutting-edge science to create sustainable technologies and specialty chemicals that are helping build a cleaner, healthier world.

Johnson Matthey's science enables low emission transport, pharmaceuticals and chemical processing efficiently, effectively and sustainably. For example, its technologies prevent around 40 tons of pollutants from entering the air every minute. Johnson Matthey is also using its science to develop new technologies, such as battery cathode materials for electric vehicles and fuel cell components for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to enable the journey to pollution free roads.

The partnership will develop deep ties between Johnson Matthey and Greentown Labs' community of more than 100 cleantech member companies.

"We are delighted to join Greentown Labs as a Gigawatt member. Johnson Matthey believes that many of the environmental and sustainability related challenges are best addressed through science and technology solutions. We recognize that we cannot develop solutions to all of these on our own," said Maurits van Tol, CTO of Johnson Matthey. "We are keen to engage with ecosystems that give us the opportunity not only to collaborate with a wide variety of organizations, but also allow us to be part of discussions to shape long term strategies in sustainability. Through this partnership with Greentown Labs, we aim to deliver innovative sustainable solutions which can be scaled up and commercialized. We are looking forward to working with Greentown and the Boston ecosystem as a whole and making the partnership a success."

The Johnson Matthey and Greentown Labs partnership will focus on fostering opportunities for collaboration among Johnson Matthey's business units and Greentown Labs' ecosystem of more than 250 current and alumni member companies. The incubator's community of startups is developing solutions across a variety of cleantech and clean energy sectors including but not limited to transportation, electricity, manufacturing, agriculture and water which align well with many of Johnson Matthey's key markets.

A global leader in sustainable technologies, Johnson Matthey will now have access to strategic, facilitated startup introductions which will ultimately help the organization continue to advance solutions today for a more sustainable tomorrow. Further, Greentown Labs' community of early-stage startups will now have the unique opportunity to connect with one of the world's leading science organizations—providing access to expert guidance, industry-leading research and development, and the potential for pilot projects and partnerships.

"The impact of climate change is affecting all aspects of life from the food we eat, the air we breathe, our modes of transportation, how we power our buildings and so much more," said Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs. "We're proud to partner with Johnson Matthey and applaud their commitment to developing and deploying sustainable solutions for these challenges. We're excited to see the positive impact our entrepreneurs and Johnson Matthey can make together!"

The 100,000 sq. ft. Greentown Labs campus provides startups with a robust network of strategic partners, prototyping lab space, a wet lab, a machine shop, an electronics shop, office space for more than 500 entrepreneurs, a 600-person event space, and a variety of flexible membership options.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of bold, passionate entrepreneurs creating solutions for today's biggest climate and environmental challenges. Located in Somerville, Mass., and founded in 2011, Greentown Labs is the largest cleantech incubator in North America, operating a 100,000 sq. ft. campus comprised of prototyping and wet lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, electronics lab, and a curated suite of programs and resources. Greentown Labs is home to more than 100 startups and has supported more than 250 startups since its inception. These startups have collectively created more than 6,500 direct jobs and have raised more than $750 million in funding. The incubator's mission is to provide entrepreneurs with the community, resources, and space they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or connect on Twitter , Facebook, or LinkedIn .

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today around 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com.

Inspiring science, enhancing life.

Greentown Labs Media Contact:

Julia Travaglini

julia@greentownlabs.com

603-867-3657

Johnson Matthey Media Contact:

Rebecca Williams

Rebecca.Williams@matthey.com

0044 207 2698028

SOURCE Greentown Labs

