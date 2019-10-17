SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No one knows how to tailgate like Southeastern Conference (SEC) fans. As the official sausage of the SEC, Johnsonville is crowning the best sausage-inspired tailgating recipe in the SEC at the Johnsonville Tailgate Throwdown. This contest, which launches Oct. 17 (www.TailgateThrowdownContest.com), celebrates the competitiveness of the SEC, the creativity of fans and regional tailgate recipe favorites.

Johnsonville’s Tailgate Throwdown Challenges SEC Fans to Share Their Tastiest Sausage Recipe

Whether it's Alabama-inspired Smoked Sausage & Grits or Hot 'N Spicy Sausage Jambalaya for Louisiana fans, Johnsonville is asking people to share their favorite sausage tailgate recipe. The contest will culminate with a Tailgate Throwdown before the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, GA on Dec. 7, 2019. The Johnsonville Tailgate Throwdown will pit the top two finalists and their sausage recipes in a head-to-head cook-off for school bragging rights, championship game tickets and the title of Johnsonville Tailgate Throwdown Champion.

Joining Johnsonville as an official Tailgate Throwdown judge is legendary SEC running back and grill master, Shaun Alexander. "There's no match when it comes to tailgates in the SEC," said Alexander. "Each school has its own original foods and flavors, but no southern tailgate is complete without sausage. Johnsonville and I are on a mission to declare once and for all who has the best sausage recipe in the Southeast."

Alexander's knowledge of all things SEC and his grilling mastery make him an ideal judge for the Johnsonville Tailgate Throwdown. His go-to sausage recipe to beat is the Kick off Sausage Dip for its fun, flavor and ease of serving friends and family.

Starting on Oct. 17, 2019, SEC fans can enter their recipe for a chance to win by visiting www.TailgateThrowdownContest.com through Nov. 5, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Individuals will be asked to share the name of their recipe and its ingredients, cooking instructions and a photo of the finished dish.

There will be two groups of winners: one (1) Ultimate Fan Favorite and two (2) Finalists. The Ultimate Fan Favorite recipe entry will be determined by a public vote, conducted on www.TailgateThrowdownContest.com between the dates of Nov. 6-15. For captivating fans with their tasty recipe, the Ultimate Fan Favorite will be awarded Johnsonville Sausage for one year (via 12 coupons) and a Sizzling Sausage Grill.

A panel of Johnsonville members (employees) will review contest entries and help choose the two Finalists based on quality, originality, adherence to tailgating theme and visual representation. Johnsonville will notify the two Finalists the week of Nov. 18, in time for them to prepare a trip to the SEC Championship weekend in Atlanta.

The Finalists will receive the glory of showing off their tailgating mastery at a live Throwdown event with the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill the morning of the 2019 SEC Championship Game, in addition to: two tickets to the 2019 SEC Championship Game, a two-night double occupancy hotel room in market, and a $1,000 gift card for travel, expenses onsite and potential taxes associated with the prize.

To top it off, Alexander will attend the Tailgate Throwdown to help judge the cook-off and declare who takes home the first-ever Tailgate Throwdown Champion title belt.

