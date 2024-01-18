JOHNSTON & MURPHY NAMES WOLFGANG AOR AFTER COMPETITIVE PITCH

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American premium footwear, apparel and accessories brand, Johnston & Murphy, has chosen Wolfgang, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company, as its new creative agency after a competitive pitch process.

Wolfgang has been tasked with building a new appreciation of Johnston & Murphy as a modern lifestyle brand, positioning the company for today's world by blending the best of its heritage with a fresh perspective.

Team chemistry, creative excellence, and category experience played central roles in the decision-making process. Post this Johnston & Murphy

In choosing Wolfgang as their new AOR, team chemistry, creative excellence, and category experience played central roles in the decision-making process.

"Wolfgang's positive energy and strategic approach to our brand was impressive throughout the pitch process, which allowed our team to make a confident decision," says Jason Dasal, SVP, Marketing & Ecommerce, Johnston & Murphy. "They approached every stage with thoughtfulness, responsiveness, insight and creativity. Wolfgang's work addresses our key business challenge: thoughtfully modernizing a legacy brand while maintaining respect for its history."

With previous experience in footwear, fashion and retail, including working with brands like adidas and Uniqlo, the Wolfgang team is excited to take on a new challenge.

"We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity," says Wolfgang CCO Colin Jeffery. "Johnston & Murphy is an impressive brand with a long history. They've already begun the work of dramatically evolving their business to address changing consumer tastes, demographics, and behavior, but have yet to receive full credit for the move. We're excited to help them write this next chapter."

In addition to strategic repositioning, Wolfgang will implement both a creative, brand-level campaign and strong product benefit stories across traditional and digital platforms with the help of their in-house production capabilities.

The first work of the new campaign will launch in Spring/Summer 2024.

About Johnston & Murphy

A division of Nashville-based Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO), Johnston & Murphy is an iconic American brand with a rich heritage that inspires its design aesthetic. Johnston & Murphy offers modern interpretations of classic styles to men and women who appreciate beautiful and functional products made with premium materials, great craftsmanship and enduring quality. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Johnston & Murphy products are available in more than 2,000 global retail and wholesale locations and at johnstonmurphy.com

About Wolfgang

Wolfgang is a full-service creative agency and content studio with offices in Los Angeles, Detroit and New York. Wolfgang has created a wide range of award-winning work, partnering with clients including adidas, Halo Top, Uniqlo, Tailored Brands, Teremana Tequila, Shark Ninja, Georgia Pacific, Gillette, Interscope Records, Panda Express, SCUF Gaming, NBCUniversal, Koia, Universal Music Group, among others.

Production and content creation play important roles at Wolfgang. With a pack of world-class producers, directors, photographers, editors, animators, sound engineers, and content creators, we aim to streamline the creative process, delivering exceptional content, efficiently and without compromise.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contacts:

Jason Dasal, Johnston & Murphy 615.367.7427

Claire McCall, Genesco Inc. 615.367.8283

Mike Geiger, Wolfgang 310.853.8347

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.