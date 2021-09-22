Johnston Tobey Baruch Attorneys Earn 2021 Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All lawyers with trial and appellate firm Johnston Tobey Baruch have been selected to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list, with shareholders Chad Baruch and Randy Johnston earning special honors by the peer-review guide to leading lawyers.

Mr. Baruch, an appellate specialist, made the Super Lawyers list of Top 100 attorneys in the state, the third year in a row he has been so honored. He and Mr. Johnston also made the Dallas-Fort Worth Top 100 list.

Mr. Baruch was chosen for his appellate expertise. Mr. Johnston, along with Robert Tobey and Coyt Johnston, were selected for their plaintiff's work in professional liability cases.

Earlier this year, the four attorneys were selected by another prominent U.S. lawyer guide, The Best Lawyers in America.

"We're always proud of these honors, especially when it involves recognition by our peers. But our greatest thrill comes from securing justice for our clients, whether it involves professional services providers or ordinary citizens," said Mr. Baruch.

Super Lawyers honorees are selected through a patented process that involves peer nominations, independent research and peer review by other selected lawyers in the same practice areas. The rigorous selection process is designed to identify the top 5 percent of practicing lawyers in Texas. The list is published in October in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine and in Texas Monthly. For the complete list of Texas Super Lawyers, visit https://attorneys.superlawyers.com/texas/.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.johnstontobey.com/ .

