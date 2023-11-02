Trial and Appellate Firm Johnston Tobey Baruch Listed Among Best Law Firms for 2024

News provided by

Johnston Tobey Baruch

02 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Firm earns top tier recognition in multiple areas for Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial and appellate firm Johnston Tobey Baruch has earned high placements on the prestigious Best Law Firms listing, one of the most respected legal guides that highlights the nation's leading law firms.

The 2024 edition ranks the firm's appellate, legal malpractice, commercial litigation and mergers and acquisitions practices as top tier in Dallas-Fort Worth. The firm also received a Tier 1 ranking for its professional malpractice work on behalf of plaintiffs, with additional recognition for professional malpractice litigation on behalf of defendants.

For the 14th annual edition of Best Law Firms, ranked ﬁrms were presented in three tiers and recognized on a national and metro-based scale. Selections are based on an extensive vetting and submission process. The publication's editorial staff evaluates peer reviews, client feedback and submission materials to compile the listing.

"Our entire team is dedicated to providing great legal work and this recognition really speaks to that," said managing shareholder Chad Baruch. "We don't do it for the awards, but it's always nice to be acknowledged by clients and industry peers."

To be recognized by Best Law Firms, a firm must have at least one attorney selected to The Best Lawyers in America legal guide, which recently named founding shareholder Randy Johnston as Dallas-Fort Worth "Lawyer of the Year" for professional malpractice on behalf of plaintiffs. The Best Lawyers in America also recognized each of the firm's attorneys in the 2024 edition. Mr. Baruch was listed for his appellate practice and bet-the-company litigation work, and name partner Robert Tobey earned recognition for professional, commercial and legal malpractice. Shareholder Coyt Johnston was honored for commercial and mergers and acquisitions litigation.

To read more about Best Law Firms, visit: bestlawfirms.com.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch: 
Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals.  

Media Contact:  
Alyssa Woulfe
800-559-4534 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Johnston Tobey Baruch

Also from this source

All Johnston Tobey Baruch Partners Named to 2023 Edition of Texas Super Lawyers

The trial and appellate lawyers at Johnston Tobey Baruch have each earned repeat recognition by Texas Super Lawyers in the 2023 edition highlighting...

Johnston Tobey Baruch Attorneys Earn Peer Recognition for Exceptional Performance in Seven Practice Areas

All four attorneys with Johnston Tobey Baruch have achieved recognition in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Among them, founding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.