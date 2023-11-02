Trial and Appellate Firm Johnston Tobey Baruch Listed Among Best Law Firms for 2024

Firm earns top tier recognition in multiple areas for Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial and appellate firm Johnston Tobey Baruch has earned high placements on the prestigious Best Law Firms listing, one of the most respected legal guides that highlights the nation's leading law firms.

The 2024 edition ranks the firm's appellate, legal malpractice, commercial litigation and mergers and acquisitions practices as top tier in Dallas-Fort Worth. The firm also received a Tier 1 ranking for its professional malpractice work on behalf of plaintiffs, with additional recognition for professional malpractice litigation on behalf of defendants.

For the 14th annual edition of Best Law Firms, ranked ﬁrms were presented in three tiers and recognized on a national and metro-based scale. Selections are based on an extensive vetting and submission process. The publication's editorial staff evaluates peer reviews, client feedback and submission materials to compile the listing.

"Our entire team is dedicated to providing great legal work and this recognition really speaks to that," said managing shareholder Chad Baruch. "We don't do it for the awards, but it's always nice to be acknowledged by clients and industry peers."

To be recognized by Best Law Firms, a firm must have at least one attorney selected to The Best Lawyers in America legal guide, which recently named founding shareholder Randy Johnston as Dallas-Fort Worth "Lawyer of the Year" for professional malpractice on behalf of plaintiffs. The Best Lawyers in America also recognized each of the firm's attorneys in the 2024 edition. Mr. Baruch was listed for his appellate practice and bet-the-company litigation work, and name partner Robert Tobey earned recognition for professional, commercial and legal malpractice. Shareholder Coyt Johnston was honored for commercial and mergers and acquisitions litigation.

To read more about Best Law Firms, visit: bestlawfirms.com.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnston Tobey Baruch