JOIE, INTERNATIONALLY BEST-SELLING BABY GEAR BRAND, LAUNCHES IN THE U.S.

MORGANTOWN, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joie, the international, award-winning baby gear brand and #1 car seat brand in the UK*, announces their launch in the U.S. For over a decade, Joie's commitment to the highest standards of design and engineering has helped families in more than 100 countries by providing worry-free and high-quality baby gear. Today, Joie is proud to introduce a new collection of car seats, strollers, and soon-to-be in-home products in the U.S.

nutmeg and mint latch travel system

The Worry-Free Baby Gear Brand

Designed with innovation, safety, style, and functionality in mind, Joie's new collection of baby gear offers dependable, accessible, and trend-forward options that will grow with children, from infant to toddler, and from big kid to bigger kid. The new product line will offer car seats, boosters, strollers, travel systems, baby carriers, and in-home gliders and rockers, with prices ranging from $70 to $450, rolling out throughout the remainder of 2024. The collection's color palette has a European flair, and the product names are inspired by botanical herbs and warm spices.

"Raising children is the most important job on the planet. Parents need gear that not only enables them to do their job, but keeps family time safe, smooth, and fun," said Shannon Jacobson, Joie's Senior Global Brand Director. "Our international success proves that we deliver baby gear that is trustworthy and high-quality, as well as affordable and dependable, without sacrificing style. We are thrilled to now be able to offer this to families in the U.S."

The Current Product Line

nutmeg ™ and mint latch ™ travel system ($449.99) : Lightweight and flexible travel system that puts the "travel" in travel system. Includes a base-free infant car seat with integrated rigid LATCH connectors for one-second installations and can be used from birth to 30 lbs. The nutmeg ™ stroller is compact with a one-hand fold and can be used from birth to 50 lbs. Sold separately, nutmeg is $199.99 and mint latch ™ is $249.99 .

The most price accessible rotating 2-in-1 convertible car seat that turns backward, forward, and everywhere in between to simplify the process of loading kids in their car seats and buckling them. hazel ™ height-adjustable 3-in-1 stroller ($329.99) : A full-featured stroller that gives outdoorsy parents everything they need, including four recline options, three adjustable seat heights, ventilated canopy windows, and large, all-terrain tires.

A full-featured stroller that gives outdoorsy parents everything they need, including four recline options, three adjustable seat heights, ventilated canopy windows, and large, all-terrain tires. ginger™ height-adjustable pramette stroller ($269.99) : Go from the newborn stage to toddlerhood with four seating positions designed to accommodate a child's needs as they grow. Including an integrated carrycot to keep newborns lying in an ergonomic, lay-flat position from day one.

Coming Soon

rue ™ infant car seat with an included anti-rebound base ($134.99) : One of the lightest infant car seats on the market with side impact testing.

One of the lightest infant car seats on the market with side impact testing. tansy ™ lightweight umbrella stroller ($89.99) : Sleek and streamlined stroller that packs down like an umbrella to store with ease, while making a great tagalong for vacation travels.

Sleek and streamlined stroller that packs down like an umbrella to store with ease, while making a great tagalong for vacation travels. In-home swings, rockers, baby carriers, and highchairs to launch later this year.

"As a child passenger safety advocate and trained instructor, I was thrilled to work closely on the development of Joie's new products to ensure they meet industry guidelines and the high expectations of parents today," said Claire Smith, CPST, Child Passenger Safety Advocate for Joie North America, whose role is to promote passenger safety through education, mentorship, industry engagement, and assisting with innovative product designs. "At Joie, we not only provide products that meet these guidelines and expectations, but also products and resources that parents can understand and rely on."

Availability

Joie is available now at joiebaby.com/us and online at Target.com and Babylist.com. A selection of products will also be available exclusively in-store at most Target stores on September 1st. The nutmeg™ and mint latch™ travel system ($449.99) will be exclusively available in a beautiful, maple brown color online and in-store at Target.

About Joie

Hi, we're Joie (joy) 👋🏼

A trusted baby gear brand that specializes in stylish car seats and strollers that bring convenience to parents' everyday lives at an affordable price!

*Based on GFK's Q1 2024 UK Baby Gear Market Dat

