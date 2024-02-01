JOIN CAT'S PRIDE® DURING NATIONAL CAT HEALTH MONTH AND 'GIVE SHELTER CATS A CLEAN START'

If you Purchase Antibacterial Clumping Litter in February, Cat's Pride will Double their litter donations to Shelters Across the U.S.

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Cat Health Month, Cat's Pride, a brand from family-run company Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), is celebrating by helping 'Give Shelter Cats a Clean Start' with its innovative Antibacterial Clumping Litter. For every jug of Antibacterial Clumping Litter sold during the month of February, Cat's Pride will donate two pounds of litter to help shelters nationwide take care of cats. This new, first-of-its-kind litter kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria and helps keep homes and shelters sanitary.

National Cat Health Month is a time to make sure our feline friends have a clean bill of health and a good reminder to schedule wellness visits. It's also a good time to lend a hand to those caring for cats and kittens who are waiting for their forever homes. With more than 3 million cats entering shelters annually, Cat's Pride is on a mission to make a tangible impact by providing a necessity for all shelters – cat litter!

"We're excited to launch the 'Give Shelter Cats a Clean Start' campaign, and to be able to help those shelters and foster organizations across the country who are caring for so many cats and kittens while they wait to be adopted," said Lisa Mak, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Packaged Goods at Oil-Dri Corporation of America. "At Cat's Pride, we've always had a passion for caring for cats and their families. From creating innovative, first-of-its-kind products like our Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter to donating litter to shelters in need as part of our Litter for Good® program, the well-being of cats has always been a top priority. And this campaign is no different. We encourage everyone to give shelter cats a clean start and pick up a jug of Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter to help keep shelters and your home more sanitary."

Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter is the first and only anti-bacterial litter in the U.S. formulated using a unique clay plus a natural odor-fighting antibacterial ingredient. This antibacterial litter kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria in the litter box, resulting in a more sanitary home.

To support the campaign, visit your local grocer or Walmart.com to purchase a jug of Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter. You can also follow on social media by using #LitterForGood. To learn more about Cat's Pride or to find a local retailer near you, please visit www.catspride.com/cleanstart.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, the maker of Cat's Pride litter, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the company, please visit oildri.com.

