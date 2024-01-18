Join David Turock to Delve into the Origins and Implications of AI in Home and Community Based Services at the 2024 Therap National Conference

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national provider of person-centered electronic documentation for agencies and caregivers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), and the broader human services domain, is excited to announce a highly anticipated presentation by David Turock, Director AI Research & Development, at the 2024 Therap National Conference in Denver. The session, titled "AI in the Provision of Home and Community Based Services", will offer insights into the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of support services.

David Turock received his B.S. in Psychology from Syracuse University, his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Neuropsychology from Rutgers University, and his M.S.E. in Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds post-graduate certificates in Strategic Technology Management from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, Technology Commercialization from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management, Machine Learning from Stanford University, and Nanotechnology from Harvard University. He is the author of numerous research articles, papers and patents.

With his extensive background in AI and healthcare technology and innovation, David will discuss the origins of AI technology, tracing its development from theoretical concepts to its current applications in enhancing the quality of life for individuals receiving home and community-based services. His talk will address the critical balance between technological advancement and ethical considerations, highlighting both the positive impacts and potential challenges posed by AI in this sector.

Attendees can expect an engaging discussion on how AI may transform the way support is provided and received. As Therap Services continues to be at the forefront of integrating technology in support services, this session stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and ethical responsibility. The presentation is expected to be a highlight of the conference, providing valuable insights for attendees on the responsible use of AI in shaping the future of home and community-based services.

For more information on Therap National Conference 2024, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/nationalconference/2024-national/

