Join Digital Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

Join™ pioneers the agentic network platform for the AI-driven open networking era

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Digital announced today that for the second year in a row, it has been named as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure.

Join is reinventing modern networking as unified, agentic networking: the convergence of access, switching, security, routing, and operations under a single operational and intelligence layer. Join Digital's approach creates centralized visibility, consistent policy enforcement, and actionable telemetry across the entire network – eliminating silos, reducing manual effort, and enabling predictive agentic operations at scale, so that network operators don't waste time on reactive troubleshooting and repetitive configuration.

"We believe that being recognized again in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects the value we're delivering to customers who are looking beyond traditional networking approaches to gain a competitive advantage in their industry," said Karl May, CEO and Co-founder of Join Digital. "We're defining the network platform for the AI-driven open networking era—giving enterprises carrier-grade reliability and performance with the operational simplicity and open-standard flexibility that legacy vendors simply can't deliver."

Join's AI-native Graphite platform has been adopted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 and mid-market enterprises throughout the U.S., Canada, Japan, and EMEA to address their high-performance, highly secure campus networking needs.

The evaluation for inclusion in the Magic Quadrant is based on overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner subscribers can view the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Join Digital's strengths and cautions on the Gartner website.

For more information about Join, visit joindigital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Mike Leibovitz, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, 18 May 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Join Digital

Join is pioneering agentic networking and SASE infrastructure that dramatically reshapes the enterprise network edge to deliver real IT transformation. Join's AI-native Graphite platform unifies open networking, SASE edge, and AgenticOps, built on OpenLAN standard hardware. Join leads the industry in AI-ready telemetry data and real-time observability, eliminating data and operations silos to ensure carrier-grade reliability and performance. Join is trusted by global enterprises to converge and simplify NetSecOps with frustration-free Quality of Experience.

Media Contact:

Amy Hawman

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Join Digital