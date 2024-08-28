Join Growing Movement to Save Lives During National Suicide Prevention Month

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide continues to be an urgent public health matter with nearly 50,000 people dying by suicide and 1.6 million people attempting suicide in the United States in 2022 (the most current data available). September is National Suicide Prevention Month (NSPM), a moment that serves as a powerful reminder that there are steps we can all take to look out for family, friends, neighbors, those in our community and others who have been impacted by suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a leader in this work, invites the public to join our growing movement and take action to save lives during this awareness month and beyond.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Community Walks take place in communities across the country each year. This PSA is also available in Spanish.

"Every year, more people are realizing their power to be mental health advocates for themselves and others. This September, we invite everyone to learn about suicide, how to prevent it and ways to support each other. Whether it's by participating in an AFSP Community Walk, attending an education event or donating to our innovative research, prevention programs or advocacy work, your involvement can be lifesaving," said AFSP CEO Bob Gebbia.

This September, AFSP will bring together communities to participate in one of the nearly 500 Out of the Darkness Walks (OOTD) taking place across the country this year. By walking together, participants are reminded that they are not alone and that a community is ready to support them. Since 2002, millions of people have attended an OOTD Walk to fund AFSP's lifesaving work. Funds raised by OOTD Walkers have enabled AFSP to:

Be the leading private funder of suicide prevention research globally. AFSP invested $9.1 million in research studies in 2023.





in research studies in 2023. Deliver community loss support programs, such as Healing Conversations and International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day events, which provide hope and healing for thousands affected by suicide.





Create and deliver evidence-informed education programs, such as Talk Saves Lives ™ in English and Spanish, that take a public health and culturally relevant approach to suicide prevention in communities across the country.





in English and Spanish, that take a public health and culturally relevant approach to suicide prevention in communities across the country. Advocate for legislation and policies at the federal, state, and local level that make a difference to suicide and mental health.

Participate in Events

AFSP is offering many events throughout NSPM to help the public learn more and get involved in suicide prevention.

To find an event, visit AFSP's national calendar or consult the list below. To find events in local areas, visit AFSP's chapter calendar .

September 4 at 4 pm ET — Elevating Voices for Long Lasting Change: Promoting Equity in Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Outreach

Tune in live on AFSP's Facebook and Youtube channels

Join this live conversation with CEO Robert Gebbia of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; President and CEO Schroeder Stribling, MSW of Mental Health America; and CEO Daniel H Gillison, Jr., of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It will be moderated by AFSP VP for Health Equity and Engagement Victor Armstrong, MSW, and will address the importance of equity in the fields of mental health and suicide prevention.

September 5 at 2 pm ET — Webinar on Suicide Prevention in the Construction Industry

Register here

AFSP SVP of Programs Trisha M. Calabrese, MPH, will participate in this panel on how employers can cultivate a culture of care in the workplace. The conversation will be moderated by Executive Director Sonya Bohmann of the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP); and will feature Data Center Director Amber Trueblood, DrPH, of the Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR); Research to Practice Director Jessica Bunting, MPH, of CPWR; and Director of Health Promotion Jamie Becker, LCSW-C, of Laborers' Health & Safety Fund of North America.

September 8 at 9 am ET — 988 Day

Learn more here

AFSP and SAMHSA are encouraging the public to recognize September 8th as 988 Day — a nationwide initiative to raise awareness around the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline . Help us spread the message: "No Judgment. Just Help," and use the hashtag #988Day .

September 9 at 1 pm ET — Action Alliance #BeThere X (formally Twitter) Chat

AFSP VP for Health Equity and Engagement Vic Armstrong will answer questions focused on connectedness and the importance of communication and messaging on suicide prevention and mental health.

September 10 at Noon ET — Congressional Briefing on Maternal Suicide

Register here

Join AFSP SVP of Research Dr. Jill Harkavy-Friedman, and the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health leaders to learn about the latest policy and research updates on maternal suicide. This virtual congressional briefing will feature experts and leaders in maternal mental health and suicide prevention.

September 11 at 2 pm ET — Emergency Risk Protection Orders: An Effective Tool to Prevent Firearm Suicides

Register here

Join the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center and AFSP for an informational webinar about firearm suicide prevention, extreme risk protection orders, and existing state and federal policies related to extreme risk protection orders.

Week of September 16 (further details pending)

AFSP and the North America's Building Trades Union (NABTU) are planning to partner in support of the 988 Lifeline to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Month and National Construction Appreciation Week. AFSP and NABTU will engage advocates in support of the Local 988 Response Act, one of AFSP's 2024 Advocacy Forum priorities, to connect people contacting 988 to services in their own state as quickly and safely as possible, while protecting their privacy.

September 24, 6 pm ET — Three Psychiatrists on a (Virtual) Couch: Therapy, Authenticity, and Vulnerability

Tune in live on AFSP's Instagram channel

Moderated by AFSP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Yu Moutier, this special conversation will focus on the role psychiatrists play in normalizing mental health care, emulating authenticity and vulnerability, and their experience both giving and receiving therapy themselves. Dr. Moutier will be joined by Psychiatrist and Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jessi Gold of the University of Tennessee System, and adult and pediatric psychiatrist, Dr. Kali Hobson.

September 25 at 7 pm local time— Audacy's I'm Listening radio show

Tune in on all Audacy stations across the country

Audacy's mental health initiative, I'm Listening, is continuing to spread mental health awareness with help from some big-time stars in this annual broadcast special. AFSP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Yu Moutier will answer listener questions and address topics ranging from youth mental health to managing stress during intense news cycles.

September 28 at 7 pm ET — Audacy's We Can Survive Concert

Learn more here

Hosted by Audacy's NEW 102.7 station at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, proceeds from this concert will benefit AFSP. Justin Timberlake , New Kids On The Block , Tate McRae , Benson Boone , Khalid , and Isabel LaRosa are the featured artists.

Donate

AFSP is fueled by donations large and small from hundreds of thousands of people. Much of what we know today about suicide has been uncovered through research, an integral component of AFSP's efforts. Hope starts with you.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and TikTok .

