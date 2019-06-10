Join IPS in Booth #641 to Experience a Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS Group, the leader in Smart Parking solutions, will showcase the industry's only true, Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite at International Parking & Mobility Institute to attendees in Anaheim, California in IPS Group Booth #641.

IPS offers a critical component to Smart Cities and Smart Communities with one powerful Smart Parking solution. IPS is the only provider in the parking industry to offer a true, fully-integrated Smart Parking Platform, ensuring all customer requirements will be future-proofed and the integrated experience seamless.

SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

The IPS Smart Parking Platform covers the entire parking ecosystem from single-space, multi-space, vehicle sensors, mobile payments, enforcement and permitting software, to a fully-integrated, web-based management and data analytics. All IPS technologies are managed by cloud-based systems, providing cities and communities of any size with the ability to manage their entire parking network from anytime, anywhere.

"Customers have been asking IPS to bring more integrated products and services to the market," says Chad Randall, IPS Group Chief Operating Officer. "In our daily lives, we find convenience in connected technologies that are more seamlessly integrated, from smart phones and vehicles to use of our favorite devices and apps. Why should the parking experience be any different?"

The press and IPMI attendees are welcome to see demonstrations of the entire Suite of Smart Parking products in Booth #641.

The Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite includes:

M5™ Single-Space Parking Meters.

MS1™ Multi-Space Pay Stations.

Revolution™ Upgrade Kits.

Enforcement Management.

Permit Management.

PARK SMARTER™ Mobile Payment.

Vehicle Detection Sensors.

Next-Generation Data Management System.

Says Chad Randall, "IPS is committed to offering a total solution of parking products and services that unlock the full potential that data can have on our customer operations, while making the consumer experience as easy as possible."

About IPS Group, Inc.

IPS Group, (www.ipsgroup.com), headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices across North America and Europe, is a design, engineering and manufacturing company focused on low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and SaaS technologies. An industry pioneer, IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ through its innovative and Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite. Designed to work in parallel, IPS offers Smart Parking single-space meters, multi-space pay stations, pay station upgrade kits, vehicle detection sensors, smart cash collection systems, mobile applications, enforcement and permitting solutions, hosted data management software with advanced data analytics, and more, providing a powerful and fully-integrated solution to provide greater oversight and efficiency to Smart Communities of any size.

