Join Morphy's in Vegas for Dec. 5-7 auction of coin-ops & antique advertising with highlights from Rich and Sharon Penn collection

Featured: 1905 Ray-O-Lite arcade rifle game, $100K-$200K; naïve circa-1910s John Deere Plows sign, $40K-$70K; Anheuser-Busch 1930 Cadillac 'Bevo Boat' and circa-1927 Ahrens-Fox fire engine, each $50K-$150K

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, visitors to bustling Las Vegas will have their pick of world-class entertainment of all types. Hotels on the glittering "Strip" will be showcasing Shania Twain, Cirque du Soleil, David Copperfield, and classic rockers REO Speedwagon and the Eagles, to name but a few of the A-list headliners. But that's not the only form of entertainment to enjoy in Vegas in the run-up to Christmas. From December 5-7, Morphy's will be hosting a big Coin-Op & Antique Advertising Auction brimming with music, arcade and gambling machines, as well as fabulous antique and vintage signage promoting everything from barber shops to beverages and candy to coffee. The atmosphere at these special Las Vegas events is always light-hearted and welcoming, but those who cannot attend in person can still join the fun by bidding absentee, by phone or live online through Morphy's bidding platform.

Circa-1930s Poll Parrot Shoes single-sided porcelain neon sign with fantastic graphic of iconic parrot mascot in vibrant palette of colors and in exceptional 9.5+ condition. Sign illuminates in red, green and yellow. Size: 43in x 14in x 59in. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000 Very rare circa-1905 Ray-O-Lite rifle arcade game made by Automatic Target Machine Co. Dry-cell battery-operated, as opposed to the AC-powered revamp introduced by William Gent in 1920s. Nine unique target features. All-original VG working condition with added cord extension. Possibly the only surviving example with its original target cabinet. Provenance: Rich & Sharon Penn collection. Estimate: $100,000-$200,000

All items offered in the Saturday session (Dec. 7) come directly from the prestigious Rich and Sharon Penn collection, including a very rare circa-1905 Ray-O-Lite rifle game made by Automatic Target Machine Co. It is especially desirable because it is dry-cell-battery-operated, as opposed to the later revamps introduced by William Gent in the 1920s, which were AC-powered. The auction example has nine unique target features, is all original and in VG working condition with an added cord extension. An extraordinary buying opportunity and fresh-to-the-market from a legendary collection, it is possibly the only surviving example with its original target cabinet. Its presale estimate is $100,000-$200,000.

Another top prize from the Penns' holdings is an original circa-1910 5¢ Mills Dewey upright slot machine with original music, presented in its original-finish quartered oak cabinet with the original back door. The front glass is an older replacement featuring lustrous lettering and a colorful tin-litho wheel. Fully functional and offered with its keys, the unit's pre-sale estimate is $12,000-$24,000.

The smartest equine in the saleroom is sure to be the amusing central figure seen in Mike Gorski's recreation of a circa-1892 Roovers Bros "Educated Donkey" machine. As the sign on this delightful 79-inch-tall arcade amusement states, the "Donkey Wonder Will Solve Your Problems," referring to the donkey automaton who turns a ship's helm to select a number and dispense a fortune, all for the bargain price of a penny. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000.

The auction room will glow with the warm beauty of vintage neon, as seen in a circa-1930s Poll Parrot Shoes single-sided porcelain sign, $10,000-$20,000; and a circa-1940s two-piece Budweiser porcelain neon marquee sign, $10,000-$20,000.

From the 1910s, a fantastic John Deere Plows single-sided tin sign is estimated at $40,000-$70,000, while a "Corner Drug Store" leaded-glass light formed as a highly-decorative mortar and pestle could sell for $15,000-$30,000.

The motoring section includes three rare and remarkable vehicles, including a 1930 Cadillac "Bevo Boat" manufactured for Anheuser-Busch for promotional purposes, $50,000-$150,000.

The December 5-7, 2024 auction will be held live at Morphy's satellite gallery located at 4520 Arville St., #1, Las Vegas, Nevada 89103. Start time: 9am Pacific time (12 noon Eastern time). Preview Mon-Wed, December 2-4 from 9am-4pm local time; or on auction days from 8-9am. All forms of remote bidding available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For more info call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Online: https://www.morphyauctions.com.

