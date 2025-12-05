Morphy's Dec. 10-11 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction Ushers in the Holidays with Exquisite Jewels, Luxury Goods, Antiques and Art

Featured: 48-carat platinum and diamond necklace, ruby and diamond earrings, premium wristwatches including Rolex and Cartier, Tiffany lamps, movie star's 14K gold Tiffany jewel box, Amphora dragon vase

DENVER, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's annual Winter Fine & Decorative Arts Auction is where selective shoppers go to find the gifts no one would ever dream of returning, including jewels fit for royalty, premium-level Swiss watches, rare fine and decorative art, and coveted antiques. This year's edition of the popular holiday series will take place on December 10-11 at Morphy's Pennsylvania gallery, with all forms of absentee bidding available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live.

Neiman-Marcus 48-carat platinum diamond necklace set featuring 17 pear-shape faceted natural diamonds sized from 2.01cts to 0.37cts, with an approx. total weight of 14.60cts; plus 26 round brilliant-cut, and 130 baguette-cut natural diamonds. Gross weight: 77g. Estimate: $60,000-$100,000 Tiffany Studios 'Daffodil' leaded-glass table lamp with Excellent-condition 20in (dia.) shade featuring several shades of blue in background. Daffodil reeds display incredible complexity with colors ranging from light to darker greens and blues. Mottled golden orange and yellow blossoms. Shade signed to inside rim 'Tiffany Studios New York 1497.' Original Tiffany Studios three-socket patinated bronze ribbon base. Estimate: $50,000-$70,000

It has long been known that good things come in small packages, and in this auction there are scores of exquisite rings, brooches, pendants and earrings by prestigious designers to prove the point. A gentleman's 18K yellow gold ring dazzles with its cut-corner rectangular modified brilliant-cut natural Fancy Yellow diamond weighing 5.37cts. Its grading confirms Even distribution, VVS1 clarity, Good polish, Good symmetry and no fluorescence. Gross weight: 19.8 grams. It will convey with a GIA (copy) Colored Diamond Report. Estimate: $45,000-$60,000

Also, for the gentleman who seeks only the best in timepieces, Morphy's offers several Rolex designs, including an Oyster Perpetual 40mm Daytona Cosmograph Chronometer in stainless steel with a black dial and luminous markers, Ref #116520, Serial #V038106 (DOM 2008/2009). Estimate: $20,000-$30,000

For the belle of the ball, consider a Neiman-Marcus 48-carat platinum diamond necklace set with 17 pear-shape faceted natural diamonds ranging in size from 2.01cts to 0.37cts and having an approximate total weight of 14.60cts. The gems are graded H/I/J color with VVS1-SI1 clarity. Additionally, the 26 round, brilliant-cut natural diamonds range in size from 0.93cts to 0.13cts with an approximate total weight of 10.08cts and are graded G-K color and I1/I2 clarity. Its 130 baguette-cut natural diamonds range in size from 0.31cts to 0.02cts with an approximate total weight of 23.03cts and graded H/I/J color and VVS1-VS1. Total diamond total weight: 47.71cts. Gross weight: 77 grams. A private appraisal indicated a 2015 ERRV of $280,000. Auction estimate: $60,000-$100,000.

Other highlights include:

Thirty-seven leaded- and stained-glass lamps, including 17 from Tiffany Studios. A magnificent Tiffany "Daffodil" leaded-glass table lamp is estimated at $50,000-$70,000.

A stunning pair of ladies' 14K white gold ruby and diamond drop earrings set with two large pear-shape, faceted natural enhanced rubies; additional rubies, and 72 round, brilliant-cut natural diamonds. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000

A fine 14K yellow gold Tiffany & Co., jewelry box lined in green velvet with original 14K gold skeleton key, inscribed 1916-NTS-1919 and presented to silent film actress and film producer Norma Talmadge (Schenck). Gross weight 630.1 grams. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000

Amphora 20¼-inch glazed hard-earthenware "Humpback Dragon" vase designed circa 1901 by Eduard Stellmacher and incorporating a full-bodied gilt dragon with highly-detailed anatomical detail. Estimate: $12,000-$18,000

Black, Starr & Frost "Shell & Thread" silver service No. 7490, total weight 269.7ozt. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000

Thirty-nine lots of American and European fine artworks, including an A.D.M. Cooper (American, 1856-1924) portrait of a bejeweled woman balancing on a ball. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000

Morphy's Dec. 10-11, 2025 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction will be held live at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 9 a.m. ET. Jewelry/watches may be previewed by appointment only. All forms of bidding available, including absentee, by phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Enquiries: call 877-968-8880, [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

