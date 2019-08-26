Join People from Around the Globe for the 2019 International Faith Conference “Teaching Faith in God for over 25 Years”

This year's theme is "Faith that Dominates." For five days and six nights, dynamic faith leaders will impart biblical wisdom and teach how to use faith in God to dominate circumstances and fulfill their God-given purpose and destiny. Faith is the key to turning dreams into reality, and for more than two decades, this International Faith Conference has been helping people.

This year's speakers include Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr. Paul Enenche, Dr. Jesse Duplantis, Dr. Creflo Dollar, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, and Rev. Cynthia Brazelton. Pastor Tamara Bernell and Michelle McKinney Hammond will minister at the 7th Annual Prayer, Praise and Pampering Women's Luncheon.

Musical Artists will be internationally recognized: Walt Whitman & The Soul Children of Chicago, Grammy Award-winning artist Donald Lawrence, Stellar Award winner Micah Stampley, Stellar Award nominee J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, David and Nicole Binion, Stellar and Grammy Award nominee Todd Dulaney, and Alleece Baker.

Daytime and Evening Sessions are Free and Open to the Public (except for the Women's Luncheon which is a paid event)

Special Daytime Sessions

7th Annual Prayer, Praise, & Pampering Women's Luncheon

Monday, Sept. 9, 9:00 a.m.

Guest Speakers: Pastor Tamara Bernell and Michelle McKinney Hammond

Leadership Summit

Thursday, Sept. 12, 10:00 a.m.

Guest Speaker: Dr. Paul Enenche

For more information or to register, please visit: ifc.billwinston.org or call 866-816-4653.

