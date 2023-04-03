Join Privacera at the RSA Conference™ 2023

Talk to Privacera Executives at Booth #5280 - learn how to balance data security with accessibility and automate security enforcement

Find out how Privacera helps accelerate time to insights while reducing privacy risks

FREMONT, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the only open-standards-based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, will be exhibiting at the upcoming RSA Conference 2023 to be held from April 24-27, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.

Privacera executives including CEO and Co-Founder Balaji Ganesan, Jabari Norton, SVP of Worldwide Sales, Channels and Alliances, and Piet Loubser, SVP Marketing, will be onsite at the company's booth (#5280) to answer questions and provide in-depth information about how companies can effectively synthesize data and security teams across the data estate to simplify and secure data access while providing a compliant environment through automated data governance.

For 31 years, the RSA Conference has been a driving force behind the world's cybersecurity agenda and this year's theme is "Stronger Together". The conference's focus is to help cybersecurity professionals work together to strengthen their organizations continually. Privacera's onsite team will help cybersecurity professionals understand why data security governance is essential to the modern perimeter security stack.

"We are looking forward to connecting with those new to the RSA Conference and seeing familiar faces," said Piet Loubser, SVP Marketing, Privacera. "This year's 'Stronger Together' theme aligns with how Privacera and its partners work together to address data security governance concerns for large, global enterprises."

Privacera Secures at the Data Layer

The only open-standards data security platform, Privacera ensures that sensitive data is discovered, classified, accessible, and protected across all data and analytic sources in an enterprise. Security in these data systems is typically managed in silos and at a coarse-grained level, but Privacera goes further, securing data at the data layer. This results in consistency of data security and access policy enforcement, operational and productivity efficiencies, and the avoidance of security gaps and unnecessary restrictions of data.

Each year, the pressure escalates for companies to be data-driven to create a free and secure flow of data to authorized users. This is primarily due to a growing list of privacy regulations, the changing nature of those regulations, and an increasingly data-savvy consumer base. It is clear data security needs to be a requirement for all organizations.

For those that cannot attend the RSA Conference, please request a live Privacera demo.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

