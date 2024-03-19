JOIN SHAWN JOHNSON EAST IN NASHVILLE TO CELEBRATE THE RETURN OF MORNINGSTAR FARMS® RIBLETS

Fan-favorite Riblets make a comeback after more than 5 years and reward fans through The Riblets Return Tour

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MorningStar Farms® is kicking off The Riblets Return Tour with the help of Olympic Gold Medalist and busy mom, Shawn Johnson East. Together, they have teamed up to reward fans with the opportunity to have a First Dibs on Riblets lunch with Shawn before the nationwide return to shelves in April. The Riblets Return Tour honors the promise MorningStar Farms® made back in November, the return of the #1 most requested plant-based item, Riblets.

Shawn Johnson East kicks off the MorningStar Farms® Riblets Return Tour

Because Nashville knows a thing or two about BBQ, Shawn Johnson East is flying one lucky fan to her hometown and hosting a First Dibs on Riblets lunch at her go-to BBQ spot. Hang out with Shawn and enjoy chef-prepared dishes featuring deliciously saucy MorningStar Farms Riblets in Sweet BBQ and Korean BBQ flavors.

"One thing that has stuck with me from my years as an athlete is the importance of protein to stay fueled to perform, and now, as a working mom of three, protein is critical for keeping my energy levels high all day long," said Shawn Johnson East. "MorningStar Farms Riblets are a convenient and easy meal option when you're looking to add more plant-based protein to your diet without sacrificing taste. That's why I am extending a personal invitation to come join me here in Nashville and be one of the first to taste Riblets."

Starting today through March 29, sign up at www.morningstarfarms.com/ribletssweeps for a chance to win the First Dibs on Riblets dining experience with Shawn Johnson East in Nashville, Tennessee. No purchase necessary1.

"After the overwhelming call to bring Riblets back, we knew we needed to celebrate the return in a big way for our fans," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing, Frozen Foods. "We took care in perfecting the Riblets recipe for the ultimate comeback and can't wait to reintroduce the sauced riblet in the plant-based protein category, starting with our First Dibs dining experience in Nashville."

Each serving of Riblets contains 26g of protein and 69% less saturated fat than the leading boneless pork and chicken rib shaped patties in BBQ sauce2. Find MorningStar Farms plant-based Riblets in the freezer aisle this April in two new tasty sauces, Sweet BBQ and Korean BBQ, for an SRP of $8.79. Follow @MorningStarFarms on Instagram and Facebook for more ways you can get your hands on fan-favorite Riblets.

Kellanova

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 3/19/24 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 3/29/24 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.morningstarfarms.com/ribletssweeps. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

2 Disclosure: The leading boneless pork and chicken rib shaped patties in BBQ sauce contain 3.5g saturated fat per serving (142g). MSF Korean BBQ & Sweet BBQ Riblets contain 1g saturated fat per serving (142g).

