Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2023 Overnight Walk on June 3 in D.C.!

News provided by

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

18 May, 2023, 11:14 ET

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the nation's leading suicide prevention organization, is hosting its flagship fundraising event, the 28th Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk on June 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

Suicide is a leading cause of death, but it is preventable. The Overnight is the largest single annual fundraising event held by AFSP and a powerful opportunity for suicide prevention advocates to raise awareness for suicide prevention and connect with a community that understands.  

"The Overnight is an opportunity like no other to support suicide prevention and healing after loss," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Bob Gebbia. "We hope you'll join us in this unforgettable experience as we walk to advance the life-saving work of our organization and honor those who've struggled. Walking from dusk to dawn with more than 1,500 participants, you will be reminded that you're not alone." 

Walkers come together from across the country for The Overnight and there is also an option to participate virtually. Each Walker raises a minimum of $1,000 to participate, and students and military members raise $700. There is also an option to participate virtually and the minimum to participate virtually is $500. 1.7 million dollars has been raised thus far. 

Proceeds help AFSP save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide by funding the creation of evidence-informed programs, advocacy efforts, and ground-breaking research. AFSP is the largest private funder of suicide prevention in the country. Last year's event raised three million dollars and brought thousands together with the shared goal to #StopSuicide.

"I walk to keep my twin brother's memory alive," said Walker Chloe Stevens who will be walking in her fourth Overnight in D.C. in memory of Clark Stevens. "The Overnight Walk sparks connections between people who have experienced the devastating effects of suicide. It is a healing environment that not only promotes awareness but changes the lives of people that have been impacted by suicide." 

We can't wait for you to join us in D.C. in 2023.  Register today for the 2023 Overnight Walk.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Also from this source

¡Participa junto a la American Foundation for Suicide Prevention en la caminata nocturna del Overnight 2023 el 3 de junio en D.C.!

AFSP Launches "Talk Away the Dark" Campaign to Save Lives through Brave Conversations about Suicide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.