Join the Inland Empire Innovation Summit Set for April 23, 2024

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NavalX and The Inland Empire Tech Bridge, in partnership with FedTech, are thrilled to announce the upcoming Inland Empire Innovation Summit. This inaugural event will take place on April 23, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM PT at the Riverside Convention Center, and promises to be an exciting gathering of US Navy leaders and innovators and Inland Empire community stakeholders discussing the state of innovation as it relates to national security and regional/economic initiatives. The event will include panels, workshops, networking, and technology and startup pitches.

Opening remarks will be made by Congressman Ken Calvert, a lifelong resident of Riverside County and 17-year small business owner in the restaurant and real estate industries, representing the 41st Congressional District of southern California. In the 118th Congress, Rep. Calvert continues to serve on the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Calvert serves as the Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. He also sits on the Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee.

The programming will feature pitches from eight companies from the 2024 NavalX Crucible Accelerator cohort. You'll hear about groundbreaking solutions designed to address this year's challenges and technology areas, followed by a chance to network with the teams.

Challenges Statements/Technology Focus Areas:

Data Analytics & Visualization

Measurement Technology (Metrology)

Telecommunications, Information Sharing, and Networks

Electrification, Decarbonization, & Green Construction

Water Technologies, Products, and Platforms

Injury Prevention and Safety

Agricultural, Animal By Product Utilization

Secure your spot today and join us at the forefront of innovation in the Inland Empire. Register here to claim your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-inland-empire-innovation-summit-tickets-800382915847?aff=pressrelease

Visit www.fedtech.io/crucible to learn more about the Crucible program.

