Join the Movement™- Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Spearheads New Marketing Program

Shea Homes launched its Trilogy branded communities in 1999, disrupting the active adult homebuilding space by designing resort clubs that are on the forefront of trend-based programming and providing an unmatched lifestyle. Their longstanding mission is to continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their consumers' resort community experience, and this new program is the latest way to give their consumers a better buying experience

Join the Movement provides homebuyers a firsthand experience of what Trilogy aims to deliver- communities that foster friendships through trend-based programming and provide a truly unique lifestyle for residents. The program is unique in that it offers a three-pronged approach to embracing the social proof of a Trilogy community. Home shoppers who participate in Join the Movement will have access to the program's signature Happier Hours, Day Pass and Discovery Stay experiences. Each opportunity allows home shoppers to participate in authentic happenings attended by actual residents, meet new people with similar interests, immerse in resort-caliber amenities accessible at each community, discover the Trilogy lifestyle for themselves and most importantly, the opportunity to determine if it's the right place for their next chapter.

"Join the Movement is an opportunity for prospective buyers to really understand why Trilogy stands apart from other communities in our space," said Jeff McQueen, President of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities. "We can paint a picture of how and why we enrich the lives of those who live at a Trilogy community, but it's incomparable to shoppers experiencing it directly. Yes, we offer excellent Shea homes to buyers, but our mission has been and will always be to enhance people's lives by creating communities where our residents can achieve a deeper level of happiness in their lives once they move in. This program gives a real, bona fide peek into what that life could really be like, in fact two of our experiences don't involve any sales presentations or agents. Join the Movement offers three diverse ways to experience Trilogy communities depending on where buyers are in their home shopping process. Whether someone just wants to stop by to attend a Happier Hour or commit to a Discovery Stay, the program provides a tailored experience for everyone."

Trilogy resort-caliber clubs currently execute over 150 social happenings, excursions and unique lifestyle events per week across the country. All clubs showcase the indigenous charm and character of their surrounding areas, while providing homeowners with a true resort lifestyle. Notably, Trilogy's lifestyle is not delivered by HOA or volunteer staff but by hospitality-trained teams, a significant differential to others in their industry.

For more information on Trilogy's Join the Movement program and how to explore the lifestyle at Trilogy communities across the nation, visit TrilogyLife.com/jointhemovement.

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. Under its Trilogy® brand resort communities for Active Adults and 55+ buyers, Shea is currently building in 14 locations nationally. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Architecturally desirable product design and amenities reflect the changing needs of today's sophisticated consumer, including dynamic food and beverage programs, world-class clubs, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a diverse range of recreation and education opportunities.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-the-movement--trilogy-by-shea-homes-spearheads-new-marketing-program-300667872.html

SOURCE Shea Homes

Related Links

http://www.trilogylife.com

