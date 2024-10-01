JOIN THE RIDE, SAVE LIVES: woom bikes partners with (RED) to deliver happy, healthy childhoods around the world

"At woom, we firmly believe that brands can – and should – make a meaningful difference," said woom Head of Marketing, North America Lindsey Yosha. Post this

Enabling real impact through this exciting new partnership, woom will donate $100,000 to further (RED)'s work in ensuring critical, life-saving healthcare programs are available in communities where children and their families are often most vulnerable.

"Childhood is too often not the happy and healthy experience it should be, and the impact of preventable and treatable disease, like HIV, has a profound effect on children and their families in vulnerable communities," said (RED) President & COO Jennifer Lotito. "We are so thrilled to partner with woom to bolster our work that provides extraordinary healthcare programs to help ensure more happy and healthy childhoods, regardless of where you live."

"At woom, we firmly believe that brands can – and should – make a meaningful difference. Our promise and long-term commitment to fostering 'Happy Childhoods' has always been reflected in our core values, actions, and marketing initiatives," added woom Head of Marketing, North America Lindsey Yosha, "We are truly honored to partner with (RED) to support their unwavering commitment towards families all over the world. Together, we aim to help expand their incredible impact in creating happy and healthy childhoods for children and communities that need it most."

Starting at $249, the (woom)RED ORIGINAL collection, is available just in time for the holiday gifting season at woom.com and Amazon .

To learn more about the partnership, visit woom.com/en_US/red .

About woom

woom is a globally-acclaimed children's bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 30 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes include options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids' bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids' bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.

About (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives.

To date, (RED) has generated over $760 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 290 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

