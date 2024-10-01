JOIN THE RIDE, SAVE LIVES: woom bikes partners with (RED) to deliver happy, healthy childhoods around the world

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading children's bicycle company, woom™, has partnered with (RED) to support efforts that bring life-saving programs to children and families most in need.
As (RED)'s first ever bike partner, the (woom)RED ORIGINAL collection will offer a range of stylish, lightweight balance and pedal bikes comprising eight sizes designed for riders ranging from 18 months to 14 years old. From a child's first balance bike to an experienced teen's ride, the (woom)RED line grows with every rider.
Enabling real impact through this exciting new partnership, woom will donate $100,000 to further (RED)'s work in ensuring critical, life-saving healthcare programs are available in communities where children and their families are often most vulnerable.
"Childhood is too often not the happy and healthy experience it should be, and the impact of preventable and treatable disease, like HIV, has a profound effect on children and their families in vulnerable communities," said (RED) President & COO Jennifer Lotito. "We are so thrilled to partner with woom to bolster our work that provides extraordinary healthcare programs to help ensure more happy and healthy childhoods, regardless of where you live."
"At woom, we firmly believe that brands can – and should – make a meaningful difference. Our promise and long-term commitment to fostering 'Happy Childhoods' has always been reflected in our core values, actions, and marketing initiatives," added woom Head of Marketing, North America Lindsey Yosha, "We are truly honored to partner with (RED) to support their unwavering commitment towards families all over the world. Together, we aim to help expand their incredible impact in creating happy and healthy childhoods for children and communities that need it most."
Starting at $249, the (woom)RED ORIGINAL collection, is available just in time for the holiday gifting season at woom.com and Amazon.
About woom woom is a globally-acclaimed children's bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 30 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes include options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids' bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids' bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.
Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.
Every action you take with (RED) saves lives.
To date, (RED) has generated over $760 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 290 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.
SOURCE woom™ bikes
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Share this article