Join Tom Brady & Challenge Yourself To Change Lives At The 20th Annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port Presented By Pepsi-Cola and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation

BOSTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is pleased to announce that the 20th Annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port , presented by Pepsi-Cola and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation, will take place May 31 – June 1. More than 2,000 people are expected to participate in the Challenge – a charity ride, run, and walk to benefit Best Buddies International.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots Quarterback and Best Buddies Global Ambassador, will serve as Honorary Co-Chair, along with Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri and Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy, III. During the Challenge, Event Chair Ted English, Executive Chairman of Bob's Discount Furniture, will help honor Steve DiFillippo, chef, restaurateur and owner of Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse in Boston, with the 2019 Spirit of Leadership award. This is Best Buddies' highest accolade presented to organizations who show great leadership, generosity and spirit in supporting the Best Buddies mission.

"Best Buddies is a fantastic organization with a great message to spread, and I am so proud to support their work," said Best Buddies Global Ambassador Tom Brady. "I hope my role as Honorary Co-Chair will continue to bring attention to the organization's mission of friendship and inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the world."

"We are excited to be returning to Massachusetts for our 20th Annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port and we are thrilled that Tom Brady, Guy Fieri and Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy, III will join us as Honorary Chairmen of this event," said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. "We are also honored to have Pepsi-Cola and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation as this year's Presenting Sponsors. Their dedication to the Best Buddies mission of inclusion – along with that of all Challenge participants – continues to create an even greater awareness to the special abilities people with intellectual and developmental disabilities possess."

Several New England Patriots players, past and present including Julian Edelman, James White, Troy Brown, Christian Fauria, Dan Koppen, and Scott Zolak, among others, are expected to attend the Best Buddies Tom Brady Football Challenge at Harvard Stadium.

Also returning this year is the 3rd Annual Guy Cooking with Best Buddies Celebrity Chef Food and Wine Festival, presented by Pepsi-Cola and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation. This culinary festival will feature over 30 chefs from top local restaurants providing delectable food tastings and a variety of complimentary wine and beer options, all for a great cause. Chefs scheduled to attend include: event Vice-Chair Randy Greenstein of Big Night Entertainment Group and Steve DiFillippo of Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse.

On Saturday, June 1, hundreds of cyclists, including professional cyclists George Hincapie and Christian Vande Velde will take the starting line at Santander Bank for the picturesque 100-mile ride portion of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, from Boston to Hyannis Port. The Challenge is open to participants of all ages and abilities and is designed to showcase the Best Buddies mission in action. It also features alternative 50 and 20-mile cycling routes, as well a 5K run or walk.

The Challenge will be capped off by a New England-style clambake and private concert by hip-hop artist Flo Rida, which all participants and special guests are invited to attend.

This year's Challenge sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors Pepsi-Cola, The Official Beverage of the Best Buddies Challenges, and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation; Hyannis Port Club Sponsors Bob's Discount Furniture, Greenberg Traurig, Hublot, Santander Bank, Seyfarth Shaw, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, The TJX Companies, Inc, and Wells Fargo; Cape Club Sponsors Abaco Wines, cbdMD, Chobani, The GEO Group Foundation, John Hancock, MGM Springfield, and WHDH/Channel 7, The Official Media Sponsor of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port; Craigville Beach Club Sponsors Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Celebrity Cruises, Cold Stone Creamery, Crescent Capital Group, Eaton Vance Management, The Guy Fieri Foundation, Klingman & Associates, Mark Edward Partners, RAI Services Company, Joe Shay, Jr., Teddie Peanut Butter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Volvo, and BMC Switzerland, The Official Bike Sponsor of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port; and Media Sponsor Boston Business Journal.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 2,900 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies® , Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 54 countries, positively impacting the lives of over 1.25 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, www.facebook.com/bestbuddies or www.twitter.com/bestbuddies.

