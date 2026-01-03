Join TORRAS at CES 2026 for a Hands-on Ostand Shooting Experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, one booth has been turning heads with a vibrant island-rainforest design. In contrast to the sleek, cold-tech aesthetics common across the show floor, TORRAS has created an immersive outdoor setting for exploration and inspiration—inviting visitors to slow down, explore freely, and reconnect with the idea that technology should feel rooted in real life.

TORRAS CES2026

CES 2026 will take place January 6–9 in Las Vegas, bringing together leading consumer electronics brands around the world. This year, TORRAS will present under the theme "Phone Case 3.0 – The Era of Creation," unveiling innovative product experiences and engineering breakthroughs that signals the next-generation direction of phone case category—built for creators and everyday creation. Going beyond a traditional display-only booth, TORRAS integrates the Ostand shooting experience into its booth design. Visitors will be invited to snap their phones into TORRAS Ostand cases on site, explore the creative potential of everyday phone use, and unlock effortless creation in real time.

The TORRAS booth will feature a dedicated "Create with Ostand" experience zone, where visitors can get hands-on with TORRAS Ostand cases. Guided by on-site staff, visitors will explore three core modes—Stand, Stick, and Hang—within an outdoor camping-inspired setting, capturing and sharing the energy of CES from multiple angles and bringing their own ideas to life with Ostand.

Beyond that, visitors will be invited to step behind the brand and see how TORRAS forges transformative stand and airbag technologies, sculpts richly layered textures, and tunes refined color finishes, while discovering the sources of inspiration and the craftsmanship story behind every product design.

In the creation zones, visitors can also explore the TORRAS ecosystem through an expanded lineup that goes beyond Ostand cases, including FlexLine power banks and COOLiFY neck air conditioners. This zone will demonstrate how TORRAS ecosystem powers creativity across multiple scenarios: giving outdoor explorers reliable protection and on-the-go power; helping professionals ease pressure and switch smoothly between tasks; and enabling urban travelers to engage with the city without limits.

One of the most anticipated moments at the TORRAS booth will be the chance to get an early look at the upcoming Ostand case, Q3 Air Pro, ahead of its official launch. Building on the success of Q3 Air, Q3 Air Pro delivers a step-change upgrade in both engineering and design—bringing a major leap forward in a more seamless, fluid everyday experience.

As a brand committed to innovative and high-quality digital-life experiences, TORRAS has long placed creation at the heart of its visions: turning everyday moments into sparks of inspiration. For more exclusive previews, visit the TORRAS booth at CES 2026 and start your creation journey.

SOURCE TORRAS Global