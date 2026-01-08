TORRAS's Philosophy of Creativity: Why Creators Can't Live without Phone Stand Cases

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, one product from TORRAS quickly became a focal point, drawing crowds eager for hands-on trials. Set in an immersive outdoor-inspired space, those testing the product at the TORRAS booth step into creator mode, shooting and sharing the show's energy in real time. Beyond CES, this lightweight creation tool is now gaining popularity among creators worldwide: the TORRAS Ostand case.

TORRAS CES2026

In today's world, creation is no longer a privilege reserved for professionals. More and more people capture life's moments anytime, anywhere with their phones, turning every fleeting spark of inspiration into real creations. In this new wave of everyday creation, the TORRAS Ostand case reimagines the phone case with the innovation of integrated magnetic stand—delivering an effortless, hands-free experience for capturing, creating, and expressing.

Sporting arenas are one of the most vibrant stages for creation. Many people lift their phones to record the standout sports moments—but achieving a stable, ultra-low-angle shot is difficult to pull off with ease, even with professional gear. Roger, a fashion executive, got a shot of his son's beautiful footwork right down at grass level using only his phone and the TORRAS Ostand case he relies on every day—capturing a fleeting highlight in real time.

For many creators, a key reason they choose TORRAS is its instant stability—tailored for everyday creation. It enables a phone to fit seamlessly into fast-changing, complex environments, unlocking limitless possibilities for capturing, expressing, and creating.

Following TORRAS's creator-focused philosophy, the newly launched TORRAS × Gawx Art collaboration case brings the message "Guard Your Creativity" to life through a cartoon-style visual storytelling that places two teenage creators at the center. Designed by Gawx Art—a Mexican illustrator with over 4 million YouTube followers—the case graphics feature loyal guardian dogs standing by the creators' side and offering companionship and protection day and night.

In a recently released video, Gawx Art shared his everyday moments of using the TORRAS Ostand case—propping it on a tabletop or snapping it onto household appliances. He added that just as his dogs safeguard his home, TORRAS cases support creators in every moment and every idea—offering a protective companion that feels strong, stylish, and "perfect."

Behind this enthusiatic support is TORRAS's unwavering commitment to innovation—pursuing excellence in every detail. Many creators continue to choose TORRAS because they trust in, and resonate with, this spirit.

One of them is Jeff, a senior technology leader who was once featured on a magazine cover for solving seemingly "trivial" software problems and helping countless engineers work more efficiently. As a creator who holds himself to high standards, Jeff sees the same belief reflected in the TORRAS Ostand case: Simple, efficient innovation can give millions of people a life that feels more comfortable and more free.

SOURCE TORRAS Global