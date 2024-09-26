Join Us for Netse Mot: One People Gathering, Celebrating Unity and Indigenous Leadership

"We are coming together as one, sharing our stories, songs, and dances to inspire a future where we all work together in gratitude and respect," said Darrell Hillaire, Founder of Children of the Setting Sun.

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children of the Setting Sun Productions (CSSP) invites you to Netse Mot 2024 – One People Gathering, a powerful movement toward healing, unity, and connection, featuring Indigenous voices from across the region. Set to take place on October 22, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, this event promises dynamic cultural performances, music, dancing, inspirational speakers, and shared wisdom, all rooted in the Coast Salish teaching of "Netse Mot" – One Heart, One Mind. $20.00 tickets will be available here! Ticketing Link

In addition to the evening program for the community, CSSP also will be hosting an invitation-only free program for students from the Seattle School District and local Tribal Schools. This program supports the Since Time Immemorial Mandate to educate students about Tribal Sovereignty and important shared local histories.

Netse Mot will gather people together from all backgrounds to honor Indigenous knowledge and leadership especially during these times of political division and climate change. This event is part of a growing movement, a collective awakening. Together, we will face today's challenges, not as one person, but as One People. Attendees will experience an unforgettable night of performances, including music, dance, and storytelling from renowned Indigenous artists such as Dallas Goldtooth, Notorious Cree, Fawn Wood, Tia Wood, and Delbert Anderson. The event also highlights the work of Indigenous leaders like Amy Bowers Cordalis and Sammy Gensaw III, whose advocacy for environmental protection and cultural preservation continues to inspire global change.

For more information and ticketing, please visit: Event Link

About Children of the Setting Sun Productions

Children of the Setting Sun Productions is an Indigenous-led nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and sharing Indigenous stories of gratitude, generosity, and respect. We aim to raise awareness and drive change. Through multimedia storytelling, educational programs, and community gatherings, we emphasize hope, resilience, and environmental connection. Our mission is to deepen our understanding and respect for Indigenous heritage and inspire future generations to uphold these traditions with pride.

settingsunproductions.org

