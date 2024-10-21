Join Us for No Shave November: Embrace the Hair and Raise Awareness!

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Fund is excited to announce that athletes, coaches, military personnel, veterans, students, and everyday people across the country are invited to participate in this year's No Shave November Campaign. This initiative encourages participants to embrace facial hair to raise awareness and funds for our prevention and early detection campaign led by the next generation titled "Screamin for Screenings."

No Shave November

No Shave November is an opportunity for everyone to come together, show solidarity, and engage in a meaningful cause. We invite individuals, organizations, local municipalities, and small businesses throughout the United States to register and share their participation through photos, showcasing community commitment and engagement when it comes to fighting cancer.

Participants are encouraged to "lose the shave" and spread the word about the importance of cancer awareness throughout November. Growing our beards and mustaches, we can spark conversations around cancer prevention and support those affected by the disease.

How You Can Get Involved:

Sign Up: Visit our website to register for the campaign and receive resources to share with your friends and family. https://americancancerfund.org/no-shave-november/ Spread the Word: Share your No Shave November journey on social media using the hashtag #NoShaveNovember and tag the American Cancer Fund on Instagram, Facebook, and X. Fundraise: Set up a fundraising page to collect donations for cancer research and support services. Click here https://www.pledge.to/no-shave-november

Let's make every hair count, and every conversation about cancer can lead to greater awareness and support for those affected by this disease.

For more information about or organization or how to participate in No Shave November to donate, please visit us at https://americancancerfund.org.

Together we can make a difference.

SOURCE American Cancer Fund