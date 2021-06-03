Join us in Celebrating the Winners of the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Book and Journalism Awards

This year's RFK Book Award winner is " Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory ," by Claudio Saunt . His work is an unflinching look at the forced migration of 80,000 Native Americans across the Mississippi River in the 1830s and those who profited from the systematic, and violent, expulsion of Indigenous people. As Saunt traces white Americans' stolen wealth, and Native Americans' resulting poverty through the ages, he forces readers to reckon with difficult truths; most importantly, that this shameful chapter in America's history could have been completely avoided if more citizens had dared to speak up against such cruel and inhumane policies.

Winners of the 2021 RFK Journalism Awards were selected from over 350 entries across print, broadcast, and new media categories, encapsulating some of the most exemplary reporting from the past year. In particular, the judges singled out four projects for their outstanding achievements:

The newsrooms of the USA TODAY Network in the South won this year's Domestic Print Award and were also named the Grand Prize winner for their collaborative project, The Confederate Reckoning , which critically examined the legacy of the Confederacy and its influence on systemic racism today.

"My father was a firm believer in a fair and free press as one of the greatest bulwarks of democracy, and that conviction continues to power our work at RFK Human Rights today," said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. "We're proud to support journalists in their commitment to speak truth to power, keeping us informed and engaged when our democracy is most at risk."

The full list of honorees for the 2021 RFK Book and Journalism Awards can be found below. Special thanks to historian and author Michael Beschloss, head of the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award committee, and Margaret Engel, director of the Alicia Patterson Journalism Foundation and chair of the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards committee, as well as the more than 50 volunteer judges who participated this year. We are especially grateful to Mortimer B. Zuckerman, whose support made this year's competition possible.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JOURNALISM AWARDS

High School Print and New Voices for Justice Award

Bigoted Badges: How Hate and Violence are Embedded in Kentucky Law Enforcement Training

duPont Manual High School's Manual RedEye

Satchel Walton, Cooper Walton, and Payton Carns

High School Broadcast

The Pandemic Program

Prosper High School's Eagle Nation News

Grant Johnson, Kacey Boston, Cristina Folsom, and Maggie Hale

College Journalism

Kids Imprisoned

Carnegie-Knight News21, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

News21 Staff

Domestic Print and Grand Prize

The Confederate Reckoning

USA TODAY Network in the South

Michael Anastasi and Mark Russell

International Print

Fruits of Labor

Associated Press

Margie Mason and Robin McDowell

Domestic Photography

We Keep Us Safe

VII Photo Agency

André Chung

International Photography

War Forces Thousands of Ethiopians Into Sudan

Associated Press

Nariman El-Mofty

Radio

Canary: The Washington Post Investigates

Washington Post

Amy Brittain, Reena Flores, and Bishop Sand

New Media

Gag Order: How Marine Corps Culture Silenced a Victim of Sexual Assault

The War Horse

Thomas Brennan, Kelly Kennedy, and Ben Kalin

Cartoon

In/Vulnerable: Inequity in the Time of Pandemic

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Reveal News Team

Domestic Television

16 and Recovering

MTV News

Steve Liss, Ben Hurvitz, Lily Neumeyer, and the team at MTV News

International Television and Seigenthaler Prize

Welcome to Chechnya

HBO

David France

Criminal Justice Reform Prize

Dying Inside

Reuters

Peter Eisler, Jason Szep, Linda So, Grant Smith, Ned Parker, and the rest of the Reuters team

ROBERT F. KENNEDY BOOK AWARD

Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory

W. W. Norton & Company

Claudio Saunt

Robert F. Kennedy Book Award

The Robert F. Kennedy Book Award was established in 1980 with the proceeds from Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr.'s best selling biography, Robert Kennedy and His Times. Each year, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights presents an award to the book that, as Schlesinger said, "most faithfully and forcefully reflects Robert Kennedy's purposes—his concern for the poor and the powerless, his struggle for honest and even-handed justice, his conviction that a decent society must assure all young people a fair chance, and his faith that a free democracy can act to remedy disparities of power and opportunity." The Robert F. Kennedy Book Award has been recognized as one of the most prestigious honors an author can receive.

Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards

Founded by the reporters who covered Robert F. Kennedy's historic 1968 presidential campaign, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards honor outstanding reporting on issues that reflect Robert Kennedy's concerns, including human rights, social justice, and the power of individual action in the United States and around the world. Winning entries provide insights into the causes, conditions, and remedies of human rights violations and injustice, and critical analyses of relevant policies, programs, individual actions, and private endeavors that foster positive change. The Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards are among the few in which winners are determined by their peers. Past winners include the Washington Post, NPR, CBS's 60 Minutes, ProPublica, ABC's 20/20, and HBO.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues—championing changemakers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice.

