Joining the Ranks of Female Leaders in the Cannabis Sector, Ester Vigil Appointed 1933 Industries President

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company that owns licensed cultivation and manufacturing assets to support its brands, is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Ester Vigil as President of the Company and Mr. Caleb Zobrist as Executive Vice President, effective immediately.

As President of the Company, Ms. Vigil will have oversight of sales and marketing, with the aim of establishing the Company's wellness products as the premier cannabis and CBD brands in the marketplace. Ms. Vigil is a skilled marketer and brings more than 17 years' experience in the cosmetics industry, having worked for companies such as Peter Thomas Roth and Sephora. During her tenure as Vice President with 1933 Industries, she was responsible for all sales initiatives, client management, education, and marketing across all sales channels for the Company's Alternative Medicine Association ("AMA") and Infused MFG. ("Infused") cannabis and CBD lines. A native of Iceland, Ms. Vigil immigrated to the United States in 2001 and received her citizenship in 2010.

"We are witnessing a seismic shift in perception in the cannabis sector, where cannabinoids are disrupting the wellness market. We believe that 1933 Industries is at the forefront of this rapidly expanding industry, where we see cannabis establishing itself like other nutraceuticals", commented Mr. Chris Rebentisch, CEO. "Ester joined Infused in 2017 and quickly established herself as a leader in the Company and industry. She has been the driving force behind the impressive growth of the Canna Hemp™ line of wellness products to over 700 retail outlets across 46 US states,". He added, "Ester's vision and leadership, coupled with her solid background and experience will help us bring our hemp and CBD products to the mainstream marketplace."

Ms. Vigil remarked, "It's an honour to be part of this Company and to demonstrate that women are breaking ground in this high growth sector. Women have the ability to shape the industry as leaders and as consumers". She added, "Understanding our customers has been the key to our success. My primary goal will be to build a brand that people can trust. We aim to offer best of breed, all natural products that have wide market acceptance, have a positive effective on our lives and meet the needs of all consumers, young and old."

As Executive Vice President, Mr. Zobrist will oversee the implementation of the Company's strategic plans to establish the Company as a reliable innovator in the cannabis space. As a proven leader, Mr. Zobrist will be charged to direct all mid-level leadership to ensure stability and consistency throughout the organization, which will be crucial during the Company's current rapid growth.

Mr. Zobrist has been a licensed attorney in Nevada since 2009, working on numerous mergers and acquisitions for private and public companies. He has represented cannabis companies in Nevada since the state's launch of its legal medical marijuana program in 2014 and joined the Company in 2018 as Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Zobrist has led the Company in an operational capacity, identifying opportunities for growth and overseeing the Company's expansion initiatives.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused branded products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm. Our proprietary brands include AMA, Canna Hemp™, Canna HempX™, Canna Fused™, Canna Hemp Paws™, and Nineteen 33 THC. Birdhouse Skateboards™, OG DNA Genetics, Denver Dab Co., The Real Kurupt's Moon Rocks and Gotti's Gold under licensing agreements.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018. Infused's award-winning transdermal Pain Relief Cream delivers fast-acting targeted relief to areas of discomfort, combating inflammation, arthritis joint pain, backaches, muscles spasms, strains, bruises, cramps, and headaches.

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes to help focus on recovery and wellness. From soothing pain, aiding with muscle spasms, healing assistance for bruises, injuries, or arthritis relief, Canna Hemp X™ bridges the gap between recovery and top performance.

