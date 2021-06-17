Joint research centers highlight contemporary China-world knowledge sharing

Gao Anming, vice-president and editor-in-chief of China International Publishing Group, attended the event and delivered a speech. He said that the joint research centers and knowledge sharing initiative provide exchange platforms which will help the world know more about China, and promote mutual understanding, mutual trust and friendship between China and other countries.

"I hope that the initiative will boost global cooperation and expand achievements in research to offer Chinese wisdom and solutions for the world by developing accessible and reliable public knowledge products," Gao added.

Yu Yunquan, president of ACCWS, said that the exchange and cooperation mechanism and knowledge sharing initiative can make information resources from all parties more accessible, provide better services for experts and scholars on Chinese issues in the world, and minimize the time cost for people to understand China.

Julián Rebón, secretary of Advanced Studies of the School of Social Sciences at University of Buenos Aires, Mushahid Sayed, chairman of Pakistan-China Institute and Joël Ruet, president of the Bridge Tank, shared their opinion that the joint research centers and knowledge sharing initiative will strengthen global knowledge sharing and cultural exchanges, address differences, eliminate estrangement, and promote mutual understanding and common development among peoples of all countries.

The joint research centers will conduct joint research on topics such as global governance, mutual learning between civilizations, Belt and Road Initiative, climate change, national and region-specific studies through collaborative research, online and offline multilateral and bilateral academic seminars and field visits.

The knowledge sharing initiative will pool resources of ACCWS and its partners to provide knowledge products about China and create an online knowledge and resource sharing platform. On one hand, it makes official information more accessible for overseas scholars to do studies on China; on the other hand, it explores the value of research results and cultural products. The official website of this initiative will be launched soon.

Joint research centers highlight contemporary China-world knowledge sharing

http://en.chinagate.cn/2021-06/17/content_77573642.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn