Joint Statement from Eau Palm Beach and Bob Johnson

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Bob Johnson, Founder and Chairman of The RLJ Companies.

"On Friday we hosted Mr. Bob Johnson for lunch at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa and have resolved the check-in misunderstanding that took place on August 24. We let Mr. Johnson know that we sincerely apologize that he left our property feeling offended and unwelcome. The safety and security of our guests is top priority. We learned a valuable lesson in the delivery of our check-in policy and will ensure this scenario does not reoccur."

"The management team at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa has personally apologized and acknowledged my concerns with their check-in policy, and I appreciate their willingness to re-evaluate this practice moving forward. I'm glad they understand my perspective on this matter. I look forward to returning and enjoying the resort's amenities in the future."

The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson, is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments in a diverse portfolio of companies. Within The RLJ Companies portfolio, Johnson owns or holds interests in businesses operating in a publicly traded hotel real estate investment trust; private equity; financial services; asset management; automobile dealerships; entertainment; and video lottery terminal (VLT) gaming. The RLJ Companies is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson was founder and chairman of Black Entertainment Television (BET). For more information visit: www.RLJcompanies.com. For media inquiries contact: Michelle Curtis at press@rljcompanies.com or 301.280.7701.

