Joint statement from the American Academy of Dermatology Association and the New York State Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery on New York City Council medspa investigation

Statement from the American Academy of Dermatology Association and the New York State Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of a recent investigation by the New York City Council into improperly licensed medical spas (medspas) in NYC, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA) and the New York State Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (NYSSDDS) joins the New York City Council in urging New York state lawmakers to pass legislation requiring medical spas and other appearance-enhancement businesses, including cosmetology and nail establishments, to clearly disclose to consumers that they are not licensed to perform medical procedures. Such facilities should be required to publicly post and educate consumers about the specific procedures they are legally prohibited from performing as non-physicians.

Unlike in a physician office, medicine and surgery practiced in a medspa do not have clear regulations or oversight from federal or state agencies. Cosmetic medical procedures, including laser treatments, are safest when performed in a dermatologist's office or under the direct, on-site supervision of a physician. While lasers used for hair removal are safe and effective when operated by properly trained medical professionals, improper use can result in painful burns, permanent scarring, and long-term complications.

Consumers may be confused about the seriousness of the cosmetic procedures offered in a medspa and trust the personnel performing them has the appropriate medical and cosmetic training and state license. While cosmetic treatments may appear simple, performing them safely requires an in-depth understanding of the structure and function of the skin. Board-certified dermatologists undergo rigorous medical education and specialized training in facial anatomy, including nerves and muscles. This advanced expertise allows them to minimize risks and effectively manage any complications that may arise.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association and the New York State Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery support the New York City Council in calling on New York State lawmakers to enact legislation requiring medical spas to meet essential standards for patient safety and transparency.

We also join the New York City Council in urging New York State to launch a public education campaign informing consumers about the risks of receiving cosmetic medical procedures in unlicensed or improperly supervised facilities.

Skin issues can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. No one understands your skin better than a board-certified dermatologist. To find a board-certified dermatologist near you, visit aad.org/findaderm.

About the AADA

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. A sister organization to the Academy, the American Academy of Dermatology Association is the resource for government affairs, health policy and practice information for dermatologists, and plays a major role in formulating policies that can enhance the quality of dermatologic care. With a membership of more than 21,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube, and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

Editor's note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.

About the NYSSDDS

The New York State Society of Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery (NYSSDDS) is the statewide medical specialty society of board-certified dermatologists practicing in New York State and is the state affiliate of the American Academy of Dermatology. The Society's mission is dedicated to harnessing the power of its membership for the advancement and practice of dermatology in New York State through education, research and advocacy. NYSSDDS strives to promote and assure the highest quality dermatological care for patients.

