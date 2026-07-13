Jointly developed IP promotes Chinese culture globally

BEIJING, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

On the 20th anniversary of Yinxu's UNESCO World Heritage inscription, China Daily and the Anyang municipal government jointly launched the Roots of Oracle Bone Civilization IP on July 13 in Anyang, Henan province.

The IP, designed and developed by China Daily's Kunlun cultural platform, aims to promote the creative transformation and innovative development of oracle bone script, and to tell China's story to a global audience.

The event was attended by Zhu Baoxia, deputy publisher of China Daily; Ning Hongliang, head of Anyang's publicity department; and Li Xiaoyang, director of the Anyang cultural heritage bureau.

On July 13, 2006, Yinxu, the last capital of the Shang Dynasty (c. 16th century-11th century BC), was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Over the past two decades, Anyang has continuously strengthened the protection, research, interpretation, and creative revitalization of the site, with oracle bone script and Shang civilization reaching broader audiences at home and abroad.

The Roots of Oracle Bone Civilization IP is China Daily's latest effort to implement the key principles of cultural heritage protection and the Global Civilization Initiative, Zhu said.

She noted that the IP features four thematic pillars — Bronze, Jade, City, and Writing — and will be distributed through China Daily's cultural knowledge database, which reaches more than 50 countries and regions. The newspaper will also partner with the Yinxu Museum on a series of follow-up initiatives.

Ning emphasized that the IP collaboration with China Daily is a concrete step in implementing the cultural power strategy and promoting Chinese culture globally.

He highlighted the achievements of the past two decades, including the Yinxu site's inclusion in the National Cultural Heritage Administration's high-quality development case studies, the discovery of the Shang royal cemetery being named among China's Top 10 Archaeological Discoveries of 2022, and the opening of the new Yinxu Museum.

The Kunlun platform, under which the IP was developed, explores the integration of technology, cultural innovation, and international communication to present Chinese culture in a more youthful, more international, and immersive way.

The newly released IP highlights the creative adaptation of oracle bone inscriptions, transforming ancient characters into visual narratives that integrate with bronze vessels, jade rituals, urban life, and natural landscapes. The IP will expand into digital content, interactive experiences, cultural products, and social media, moving oracle bone script from academic research to public communication and from a cultural resource to a cultural brand.

By YANG FEIYUE

SOURCE China Daily