Jollibee Foods Corporation Successfully Deploys Ivalua With Consus To Transform Procurement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading global spend management cloud provider, and Consus, a leading global supply chain solutions provider, today announced that Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) has successfully deployed Ivalua's platform to empower its procurement digital transformation, with Consus leading implementation. The comprehensive project spanned Supplier Information, Risk & Performance Management, eSourcing, Contract Management, Catalog Management, Spend Analysis, Savings Tracking, Category Management & overall change management.

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is a chain of fast food restaurants with a worldwide store network of more than 5,000 stores. It operates the largest food service network in the Philippines with 3,316 stores in the country and 2,655 stores abroad as of December 2019. JFC leverages only best-in-class processes and technologies, with its full operational procurement system used over the years to support its rapidly growing store network in the Philippines. As it continues to grow and expand internationally, there was a need for an integrated global procurement platform for its upstream or strategic processes that would perform amid presence of risks and complexities, and would improve cross-functional collaboration between internal stakeholders, procurement, and suppliers.

JFC selected Ivalua's platform due to its ability to support every stage of its planned transformation, including quick deployment, flexibility to meet evolving requirements, analyst-recognized best-of-breed capabilities and complete, unified suite. Consus was selected as implementation partner for its deep source-to-pay expertise. Additionally, JFC was looking for a trusted partner aligned with their "customer experience first" vision to jointly disrupt current processes and adopt best practices globally.

The deployment of Ivalua's platform has been tightly integrated with JFC's backend SAP ERP systems to ensure seamless flow of information and maximum automation. The platform will deliver a range of benefits to JFC, including improved governance and auditability, more efficient procurement processes, more informed analysis and decision-making, proactive risk management, improved supplier qualification and collaboration and better compliance with contracts and policies.

"This represents a significant milestone in our procurement transformation, which will allow us to deliver more value to the organization, employees, customers and suppliers," explains Susan Tanmantiong, Chief Procurement Officer of JFC. "This project was successfully implemented by Consus and Ivalua through the commitment and support of their executive leadership. Ivalua's platform empowers us with the leading technology needed to deliver on our vision."

"My heartiest congratulations to JFC and the entire Project Ruby Team," explains Shantanu Bhowmick, Chairman & CEO at Consus Global. "I believe that the combined team of Ivalua, Consus and JFC have delivered a long-term and sustainable solution to digitize the enterprise wide Source-to-Receipt Process at JFC. With procurement transformations of this nature and magnitude, there are both short term and long-term benefits. The integrated Ivalua solution deployed will not only bring increased spend under management on one platform but also allow Jollibee to collaborate both internally and externally to create sustainable value, improve supplier performance and manage supply chain risks."

"This project is a great example of how ambitious transformations can be successfully launched in record time when innovative procurement teams work with the right partner and leading technology," explains Dan Amzallag, CEO at Ivalua Inc. "Consus has been a long-term partner of Ivalua, whose experience translates to significant value for our customers. And the JFC team's customer-centric approach, vision and energy was key to the rapid deployment."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua.

About Consus

Consus is a recognized and trusted global supply chain solutions provider. Our mission is to streamline supply chain, procurement and sourcing while delivering real value and impact to our customers. With offices in US, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, India, UAE and Vietnam, Consus collaborates with our customers to advise on supply chain transformations, source to pay (S2P) solution selection and implementation, strategic sourcing and procurement services, spend analytics and data management services. Having worked with over 100 customers globally, Consus is appropriately positioned to collaborate with customers using our deep domain and global expertise to maximize adoption and deliver measurable ROI in the supply chain domain.

Consus has been recognized as a Top 10 procurement services provider by CIO Asia Forum.

Learn more @ www.consus-global.com

