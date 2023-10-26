Jon Paul Kiwus Joins Constellis as National Security Program Manager

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that Jon Paul "JP" Kiwus has joined the Company as Program Manager of the National Security Division.

"We are very excited to welcome JP to Constellis," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "His vast experience in National Security and force protection combined with his program management experience and extensive knowledge in advanced technology will assist the company as we address the increasing demand to provide high-quality security by integrating leading-edge security solutions for our customers."

Mr. Kiwus joined the company after a 30-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Security and Operations, specializing in security and force protection services for special projects, compartmented programs, and overseas operations. Mr. Kiwus retired from the CIA in 2020 with extensive experience developing, managing, and supporting facilities in remote and hostile areas while supporting critical executive-branch-directed missions.

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, emergency response, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

SOURCE Constellis