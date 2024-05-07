Jon Sica Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Batteries Plus

World's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise Expands Key Leader's Role to Oversee Commercial Sales Team

HARTLAND, Wis., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jon Sica to Chief Operating Officer (COO). As the specialty retail brand celebrates numerous achievements thus far this year, including record-breaking franchise signings and commercial sales in Q1, and a headline-making visit to the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in April, Sica will continue to drive Batteries Plus forward by overseeing key areas of the business, including commercial sales and retail operations support.

Sica started his professional career in marketing and e-commerce at outdoor giant Cabela's, but quickly moved into executive level positions by combining the art and science of business to find success across big box, QSR and franchise companies. He joined the Batteries Plus team from Texas icon Whataburger in April 2019 as the Chief Strategy Officer, where he was tasked with driving the expansion of the nation's largest and fastest-growing omni-channel retail franchise. Sica spent the last five years focused on not just defining successful franchise and profit growth strategies, but connecting them to people and executing in a way that delivers consistent results and greater business value. Sica steps into his new COO role from his previous position of Chief Business Officer. In his new position, Sica also assumes the leadership of many of the brand's high-profile cross-functional efforts, like national convention.

"Jon's ability to build and empower strong, diverse teams has led to some of our greatest successes in the last five years," said Scott Williams, Batteries Plus CEO. "Great execution is key to our culture and results, and Jon is the perfect choice to guide the teams who are driving it every day."

This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth and further strengthens its leadership team. In fact, earlier this year, Joe Malmuth was promoted to Chief Development Officer where he leads the brand's robust plans for franchise growth and development. These promotions complement the brand's recent award wins with Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Hall of Fame listing, and the shattering of same-store sales records in January.

With over 800 store locations in development and operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services including powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phone repair, key fob programming, laptops and more. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

For more information on Batteries Plus and its franchise opportunities, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

