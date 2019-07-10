Jon Teller Recognized in The Recorder's Top Verdicts and Settlements 2019 Edition

"I am honored to be recognized for my efforts on these cases," commented Teller, who specializes in severe injury cases, "but the real honor I get comes from getting Wilshire Law Firm's family of clients the justice they are entitled to."

In addition to the arbitration awards listed in The Recorder, Mr. Teller has secured many significant results both during his time at Wilshire Law Firm and throughout his legal career, including several recoveries in excess of $1,000,000. A 2019 Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Star and honoree of The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 under 40, his outstanding work consistently earns the praise and recognition of peers and clients alike.

Focusing on "aggressive and in-depth coverage of news, implications, and trends that help lawyers run their firms," The Recorder is an essential source of news and a well-respected legal community publication. Published each year, The Recorder's Top Verdicts and Settlements in California recognizes the highest grossing awards in categories such as motor vehicle, employment, wrongful death, and product liability.

Wilshire Law Firm | About the Firm

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. To date, our team of over 100 legal professionals has recovered more than $380,000,000 for our client family, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

