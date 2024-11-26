Jonah Bowman Joins Needham Bank as Vice President, Small Business Production Manager

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is pleased to announce that Jonah Bowman joined the Commercial & Industrial Lending (C&I) team as Vice President, Small Business Production Manager. Reporting to Brian Sutton, Senior Vice President, Director of Middle Market, Mr. Bowman is responsible for developing and maintaining streamlined processes and procedures for Small Business loan and relationship growth.

Mr. Bowman has significant experience in underwriting and portfolio management. Most recently, he served as a Vice President, Commercial Real Estate and C&I Credit Underwriting for Customers Bank, where he collaborated directly with the Director of Portfolio Management to develop and implement a commercial portfolio review process aimed at identifying early indicators for stress. Prior to that, he was an Account Executive at Oracle-NetSuite.

"Jonah's lending experience and skills in developing efficient processes will be a great help as we enhance our lending capabilities," said Mr. Sutton. "His ability to streamline workflows and improve communication will greatly benefit our team and customers."

"I am excited to work collaboratively with the Commercial & Industrial Lending team," stated Mr. Bowman. "My goal is to ensure we provide a seamless experience for our clients throughout the loan process."

Mr. Bowman received his Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

