Jonas Brothers Set To Ring In 2020 At The Legendary Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Earlier this year the band announced their highly anticipated return to music with their hit single "Sucker," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a band this century. Making history once more, they delivered the biggest debut for a band this year with their Platinum-Certified Album, Happiness Begins. These achievements solidified Jonas Brothers' return as the biggest pop moment of 2019. They are currently on their Happiness Begins Tour across North America and will celebrate the end of this monumental year at the historic Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

"On New Years Eve 2019, Fontainebleau hosted its most successful New Year's Eve celebration to date, and now we're thrilled to announce the Jonas Brothers to help us ring in the new decade," said Phil Goldfarb, President & COO of Fontainebleau Miami Beach. "With past artists including Lady Gaga, Drake and Justin Bieber, New Year's Eve at Fontainebleau is one of the most talked about events of the season, and with the Jonas Brothers this year, we are excited to raise the bar and provide another memorable New Year's Eve celebration for our guests."

With a lineup of one-of-a-kind packages including stage-side tables and cabanas, guests will have a chance to party alongside the Jonas Brothers. Ticket prices start at $299 for one (1) general admission ticket, with private tables ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for a stage-side private space for up to 25 guests. All tickets include premium open bar until 12 AM. Fontainebleau's "Family Experience" package offers guests from all generations the chance to toast the New Year together at one unforgettable event. For one night only, the resort will turn La Côte, the resort's Oceanside bistro, and the La Côte lawn into an extension of the poolside party where families can enjoy the night's performances. Available exclusively at the restaurant, guests will indulge in a buffet dinner and those 21 and over will enjoy premium open bar from 9 PM to midnight. Ticket prices start at $349 for one (1) Family Experience ticket. New in 2019, the VIP Family ticket will give families access to exclusive reserved seating on the upper level of La Côte. Ticket prices start at $500 for one (1) VIP Family ticket.

For complete details and more information, visit fontainebleau.com/nye, or call (305) 674-4641. Please note, event is rain or shine. All sales are final, no refunds will be offered. The Poolside event, other than the Family Experience, is limited to guests 21 and older.

About Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including two restaurants from Chef Michael Mina – StripSteak and Pizza & Burger; two AAA Four Diamond signature restaurants, Scarpetta and Hakkasan; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes.

For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit www.fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

