Jonas Fitness, Inc. Appoints Fitness Industry Veteran Sean Kirby as Vice President of Sales

WEBSTER, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Fitness®, the leading provider of enterprise club management software and payment solutions, has named fitness industry veteran Sean Kirby as their Vice President of Sales.

"We are very excited to bring Sean on board. This announcement comes at a critical time as Jonas Fitness positions itself for significant growth and change," said Tony Autin, Jonas Fitness, Inc. President. "Sean is an industry veteran that brings sales experience, leadership, and knowledge to an already all-star team."

Kirby joined the fitness industry in 1987 as he began his professional career with ASF Payment Solutions. Rising through the ranks, Kirby became the Vice President of Client Relations. In addition to his professional experience, his academic background includes a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University.

Kirby, originally from New York, now an adopted native of Colorado, was a former college athlete and current fitness enthusiast. "The fitness industry has been a passion of mine, and I'm excited to be back in the industry that I have worked in for 30 years," said Kirby. "I'm looking forward to meeting and contributing to the Jonas team!"

About Jonas Fitness:

Jonas Fitness (jonasfitness.com) is the industry-leading provider of integrated club management software and managed billing services that have helped solve business challenges, improve member experience, and have helped provide continued innovation for many of the industry's top facilities. Jonas Fitness is ideal for any fitness facility with best-in-class software, proven customer support, and an extensive library of integrations.

Jonas Fitness, a subsidiary of the Jonas Software family of companies, benefits from an association of over 20 additional brands serving the club, fitness, and sports markets, and today, leverages that deep industry expertise with their offerings.

