Jonathan Blackburn Joins Net Health's Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted provider of specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Blackburn as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Blackburn will lead Net Health's Sales Center of Excellence and oversee all growth functions, including sales strategy, revenue operations, and enhancing client engagement. His focus will be on scaling go-to-market performance and ensuring Net Health continues to meet the evolving needs of its healthcare clients.

Blackburn brings more than 13 years of executive leadership experience in scaling SaaS and private equity-backed healthcare technology organizations. Prior to joining Net Health, he served as Chief Revenue Officer for Therapy Brands (Ensora), a leading provider of cloud-based EHR, RCM, and telehealth solutions serving mental, behavioral, and physical therapy markets. During his tenure, he led transformative growth initiatives, integrated multiple acquisitions, and helped expand the company's footprint across care settings. Blackburn has also held senior revenue leadership positions in human capital management, membership and wellness, and senior living software businesses—giving him a well-rounded perspective across the healthcare technology ecosystem.

"Jonathan is an exceptional addition to Net Health's executive team and will help us further our mission as we continue to work with our clients to improve healthcare outcomes," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "His extensive SaaS experience and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver value in our solutions. We are excited to have Jonathan in our corner as we expand our impact across specialty healthcare markets."

Throughout his career, Blackburn has built and revitalized go-to-market organizations, developed emerging leaders, and consistently driven measurable revenue expansion. Known for his collaborative and hands-on leadership style, he brings a strong track record of aligning teams around accountability, execution, and client-first performance.

"Net Health's purpose deeply resonates with me," said Blackburn. "This team has built a legacy of innovation and client partnership. I'm eager to help further that mission by expanding our reach, deepening client relationships, and driving the next phase of growth in specialty healthcare."

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. We are a trusted source for more than 23,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care, and our specialized software solutions enable caregivers and their organizations to improve both patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 20 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy informs our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. To learn more, visit www.nethealth.com.

