Net Health Leverages AI Support Agent with Salesforce's Agentforce

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health , a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers, today announced that it has deployed an AI support agent to assist in handling incoming support cases, answering client questions, and gathering necessary information with Agentforce , Salesforce's digital labor platform.

Net Health clients will be able to use natural language conversations to engage with the AI support agent to answer their questions, receive step-by-step instructions, surface relevant documentation, and even open support cases when needed, if necessary. With this development, Net Health client service agents are using AI to enhance client support and ultimately help them achieve better outcomes. Net Health was selected as one of the pilot participants in Salesforce's Private Equity & VC Practice exclusive Pinnacle Program. The program was delivered in collaboration with global investment firm Carlyle and deployed by Neocol , a consultancy with Salesforce expertise. As a Carlyle portfolio company, Net Health's focus on innovation made them a strong fit for an Agentforce implementation.

"Agentforce expands our ability to serve clients more efficiently by leveraging our expertise and freeing our team to focus on more complex, high-impact solutions," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "This is a natural extension of our commitment to being a true partner — delivering responsive, 24/7 support and helping to ensure our clients have what they need to succeed."

Unlike traditional support channels, such as email or phone lines, where clients might have to wait for a response, Agentforce provides real-time answers, reduces time to resolution, and helps to improve client satisfaction. Net Health has collaborated with its partners to thoughtfully train and utilize Agentforce, enhancing the support experience with immediate, AI-powered assistance. This powerful support agent is currently available to a select group of Net Health clients, with plans to gradually roll out the program to all.

"With Agentforce, Net Health is making a meaningful shift toward becoming an agentic enterprise," said Sanjna Parulekar, SVP of Product Marketing at Salesforce. "Net Health is using AI agents to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks that slow teams down, allowing its employees to focus on more strategic work. This approach is helping the organization move faster, ultimately driving measurable business impact."

Net Health's use of Agentforce demonstrates its commitment to leveraging AI to better serve clients through faster, more efficient support. As the company continues to expand its use of AI-powered technology, including in its specialty EHR solutions, it remains focused on driving innovation that empowers care teams and improves outcomes across the continuum of care.

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 25,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable restorative care providers and their organizations to improve both patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy inform our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools, and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Learn more at www.nethealth.com .

About Neocol

Neocol is a consulting firm with Salesforce expertise that helps subscription-based and high-growth businesses scale by streamlining their go-to-market, revenue, and billing operations with AI-enhanced Salesforce solutions. Learn more at www.neocol.com

